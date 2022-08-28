Roger Weideman, owner of Abby Farms in Abbotsford, is shown driving a tractor. Weideman said there is a lack of farm equipment available in the country, and he’s constantly scouring the Internet to find and sell pieces.
ABBOTSFORD — Roger Weideman thinks there is, increasingly, a lack of quality farm equipment available on the market.
Weideman owns the Abby Farms store in Abbotsford, where he sells everything from bailers to choppers to corn pickers to forage wagons.
“My customer base, we buy in 33 states, and we sell in a good 15 states,” Weideman said. “We sell stuff out in Washington and on the West Coast.”
Weideman said he works long days, often more than 14 hours, scouring the Internet to find quality pieces to buy, bring to his store, and sell to area farmers. It’s not always about having the lowest price. Farmers want to know their investments will last.
“The farmer today needs to find a quality piece and a big piece,” he explained. “They aren’t just looking for the cheapest piece, they want the quality and the size.”
However, inventories are definitely on the decline. And it’s showing up in “so many calls” Wideman gets from other states. Keeping up inventory is becoming a challenge.
There isn’t one factor involved. Wideman said prices have “just about doubled,” but rising demand and the decisions by some manufacturers to quit making parts and equipment also play roles.
The increasing pressure isn’t a complete surprise. Multiple outlooks this spring suggested low inventories were a drag on sales, while also increasing demand. Supply chain disruptions also played a role. While the forecasts varied, most concluded the issues wouldn’t be resolved quickly.
Weideman, 65, has been in farming most of his life, and he took over operating his store 15 years ago. He said he never imagined he would be in the business of selling appliances. It started slowly, but has grown.
“You had to listen to what the customers were asking for when they came in the door,” he said. “And we warranty our appliances. I think that has earned a lot of return business. Dealers and farmers have a lot of trust in us.”
In his 15 years of owning the business, the biggest change is the amount of money it takes to operate it, to buy and sell the right pieces.
“And there are less farmers, and less dealers,” Weideman said. “Before, every town had a small, mom-and-pop dealership, but now they are few and in-between.”
It puts more pressure on him to decide what to bring in to the store.
Weideman has three part-time helpers plus a number of independent workers who assist him. When asked what he likes most about the job, he didn’t hesitate to respond, “the people.”
“I’ve met so many nice people who come in, and it’s about making people happy,” he said. “It makes the job a lot of fun.”