Bruce Roytek of Roytek’s Lawn and Equipment in Mondovi explained a mower to Jay Kreuziger of Juneau at Farm Technology Days on Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire on July 20, 2021. Andrew Kreuziger and Stephanie Cox are in the background. Chippewa County will be hosting the 2024 Farm Technology Days.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The host site for the 2024 Farm Technology Days should be announced in the near future, says Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent.
The site selection committee has been negotiating with a farm in the county to host the event, and Clark believes they are close to announcing an agreement. They toured three different potential sites in May.
On Monday, Clark County officials will hold a meeting to share information about hosting the 2022 event, and the Chippewa County farm tech team will attend that event.
“It’s where they wrap up and share what they learned and what works with the counties in the queue for future shows,” Clark said.
Clark said an ideal location will have good road access and available parking, but also room for field demonstrations and exhibits, with a total size of perhaps 120 to 160 acres, large enough for both a “tent city” for exhibitors but also for field demonstrations.
While no dates have been announced, Clark anticipates it will be toward the end of summer, noting events such as music festivals and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair are in June and July.
“My inclination is it would be the second or third week of August,” Clark said.
Clark wasn’t panicking about the delay in announcing the host farm. He said it definitely needs to be finalized by spring so they can begin the work of readying the farm.
“The more lead time you have to organize the committees helps,” Clark said. “It just means your planning time is more condensed.”
Chippewa County was awarded the 2024 event last December.
The July 2021 Farm Technology Days event at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire attracted more than 52,000 people, with the 2022 event held near Loyal in Clark County. Sauk County will host the 2023 event.
Chippewa County last hosted Farm Progress Days, as it was called then, in 2004 near Bloomer.
The Chippewa County Board previously approved a resolution to provide $20,000 of startup funding, which will be reimbursed to the county after the event.