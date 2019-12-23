Cindy Barber grew up on a hobby farm, and both of her parents were raised on dairy farms.
“So agriculture has always been important to my family,” she said.
Over the years, Barber has shared that passion for agriculture with her students in Sheboygan County, where she works as a fifth- and sixth-grade math and science teacher at Random Lake Middle School.
For her ongoing efforts to educate students about agriculture, Barber recently received the Outstanding Teacher Award from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program.
General education teachers of all grade levels and subject areas are eligible to apply, with the exclusion of certified agricultural education instructors.
“Cindy has been offering her students a wide-range of learning opportunities using programs and resources available on the local, state and national levels,” said Darlene Arneson, coordinator of the state’s Ag in the Classroom program.
Barber’s students have grown seeds from NASA that were aboard the space station, written essays for Wisconsin Farm Bureau contests (and won several honors), worked with Alice in Dairyland, interacted with the Sheboygan County dairy ambassador and teamed up with the Random Lake High School FFA, among other things.
But “the icing on the cake,” as Barber described it, was organizing a farmers’ market in the fall of 2018 at the Random Lake school, which incorporates grades K-12 in one facility.
“Random Lake does not have a farmers’ market,” Barber said. “So because a lot of the kids had never experienced a farmers’ market I thought we’d have one at school. Everyone loved it. It turned out really well and felt a lot like a real farmers’ market.”
Several area businesses contributed to the farmers’ market, which was run by her fifth-grade class. Donations were made by Spieker’s Pumpkin Farm (dozens of pumpkins), Appleland Farm Market (bushels of apples), the Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Committee (string cheese), Old Wisconsin Sausage (sausage sticks) and a school food supplier (carrot sticks).
Using money donated by the Women’s Farm Bureau of Sheboygan County, Barber bought and then sold popcorn, fruit juice, pumpkin cutout cookies, clementines and suckers decorated as ghosts. She also bought some other food for students to try such as mango, pomegranate, star fruit, papaya and yellow kiwi.
Barber’s class also painted and sold wooden pumpkins and ghosts; the wood came from the high school’s wood shop.
“We had things coming in from all over, and it was really fun,” Barber said. “Students also handled marketing and created signs so it looked like a farmers’ market. I just thought that in order for the students to do their best writing for the Farm Bureau essay contest they should experience what a farmers’ market was all about. The kids had a great time, and they learned so much during the entire process.”
Barber earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Milwaukee. She taught at Lumen Christi Catholic School in Mequon from 1993 to 1999. She served as a substitute teacher in Random Lake from 2006 to 2010 until going full time in 2010.
This is Barber’s first year teaching both fifth- and sixth-grade math and science. Last year she taught the same subjects to fifth-graders. And before that she taught fourth grade, which is when she started getting students involved in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s essay contests. Her fourth-grade classes also participated in Classroom on the Farm activities.
Barber said it’s essential to teach students about the importance of agriculture.
“Less and less kids are growing up on farms, and I think that’s sad,” said Barber, noting she has two students this year who live on farms — one on a dairy farm and one on a poultry farm. “Most students are growing up having no idea what it takes to run a dairy farm, so we need to educate them. And they don’t understand the impact of agriculture. It’s not just the farmer. It’s so much more, so many different jobs are affected by agriculture.
“Especially here in Wisconsin, agriculture is just so important. I think it’s really important to learn about the state in which you live, and Wisconsin has a lot to offer when it comes to things like agriculture. And education is a big part of helping students and adults, too, know that.”
This school year, Barber plans to have her students plant tomato seeds from NASA and participate in the farm bureau’s essay contest.
By virtue of receiving the Outstanding Teacher Award, Barber is Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award and will receive a sponsorship to attend the 2020 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Liegel, a fourth-grade teacher at Tower Rock Elementary School in the Sauk Prairie School District, and Kathleen Schumacher, a kindergarten-through-fourth-grade teacher at Stetsonville Elementary School in the Medford School District, were named runners-up this year.
