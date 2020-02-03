Farms will continue to get larger, and technology will have a larger role in the success of agriculture in the next decade, farming experts say.
Carl Duley, Buffalo County UW-Extension agriculture agent, said the number of dairy farms will continue to dwindle, and the farms that remain will only get larger.
“We’re down to about 100 dairy farms,” Duley said of Buffalo County. “We were in the 800 to 900 range in the mid-1980s. It’s been a continuous decline.”
Buffalo County is not alone. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports that Wisconsin lost 818 dairy farms in 2019. The number of dairy farms in the state dropped from 9,110 on Jan. 1, 2019, to 7,292 Jan. 1 this year.
Duley expects those numbers to keep dropping.
“I think that’s the reality,” Duley said. “It’s the trend. The commodity-type farms will continue to increase in size.”
Farms will change to survive, Duley added.
“I think we’ll see more diversity of what is grown,” Duley said. “But you tell me where oil prices will go, and I’ll tell you how quickly energy production happens on farms, like solar or wind energy production.”
While dairy farms are down, the rest of agriculture is holding steady, he said.
“Our overall number of farms is still about 2,000 farms in the county, with many of those not being a major source of the income for a family,” Duley said.
Most are small farms that don’t produce much that goes to market, he explained.
Farmers also likely will be changing up their techniques to curb erosion or use fewer fertilizers.
“I think there will be more pressure to be more prudent with chemicals,” Duley said.
Duley isn’t sure if new markets will emerge for Midwest crops. He isn’t sure if shipping raw commodities is the answer for farmers.
“It seems like a lot of the world will become more and more productive,” he said.
It is unclear if ethanol will catch on and be needed more.
“There’s not another silver bullet out there for liquid fuel, like gas,” Duley said. “Maybe bio-fuels or bio-diesel (are the answers). There will always be some place for ethanol.”
Mark Hagedorn, UW-Madison dairy program manager who is now stationed in Barron, said sustainability of dairy farms is a never-ending battle.
“When I sat down with all the dairy agents and asked them that question, we talked about what type of program we needed to be proactive and be ahead of the curve,” Hagedorn said. “I think agri-businesses are going to work on being ahead of the learning curve, to be more nimble and more profitable. We’re going to continue to see more technology come online.”
Hagedorn agreed with Duley’s assessment, saying, “I think we’ll still see traditional dairies, but we won’t see as many of them. We’re still going to see family farms, but the structures might look different.”
Hagedorn also envisions that sustainability will become a bigger factor, such as installing systems to recycle water on farms.
Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-extension agriculture agent, sees many changes coming in the next decade.
“Food safety is going to be at the forefront, with produce safety. I think that’s going to ramp up, as consumers demand a safe product,” Clark said.
Clark envisions newer technology being developed that can identify tainted foods, and that the entire industry will be more regulated.
“We already have meat quality assurance and pork quality assurance,” he said.
Like Duley, Clark said he sees less fertilizer being used, but what is used will be “more precision applied.”
“Another wild card is the climate,” Clark said. “We’ve had more intense rainfalls, and does that continue?”
Clark echoed Duley’s comments that there will be more of an effort to protect topsoil and reduce erosion.
The number of farms in Chippewa County actually increased since the last census, Clark said, but added that is because of more small farms.
Politics also is an often-overlooked part of the future of agriculture, he added. Depending on who is president and which party controls Congress could lead to big changes on agriculture policy and tariffs with other countries.
“The Department of Agriculture is doing a good job with international trade,” Clark said. “I think there is potential there (for exports). Cheese is marketable; maybe we can move more milk in the form of cheese.”
Finally, Clark said new science, in the form of genetic manipulation, will be a big factor moving forward.
“Some of that manipulation of genetics is just going to increase in protecting both plants and animals,” Clark said. “Right now, what’s the limit? That’s when you get into the ethics of it.”