The August crop production report will be the first indication of what 2020 corn and soybean yields will look like, according to Greg Bussler, Wisconsin state statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
That report will be released on Aug. 12.
Bussler said July 23 during the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board meeting that the USDA NASS Wisconsin office is also working on surveys for county agricultural practices, small grains, and row crops this fall.
“We use the survey to set our county-level acreage and production estimates,” Bussler said. “It’s important data for crop government programs.”
Bussler said NASS will also be doing a vegetable chemical-use survey in October and November. The data collected from the vegetable crop chemical-use survey is used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in re-registration of chemicals.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service June Acreage report, as of June 1, Wisconsin farmers intended to plant 4 million acres of corn. That is an increase of 100,000 acres from March intentions and up 200,000 acres from 2019. An estimated 2.9 million acres are forecast to be harvested for grain. An estimated 90% of 2020 corn acres were planted using biotechnology varieties.
In the U.S., corn planted area for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 92 million acres, up 3% from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating states.
Soybean acreage in Wisconsin is estimated at 2.05 million acres planted, up 100,000 acres from March intentions and up 300,000 acres from last year. Wisconsin’s soybean acreage was planted with 89% herbicide resistant varieties.
Across the country, soybean planted area for 2020 is estimated at a record high 83.8 million acres, up 10% from last year, Bussler said.
The report also showed total dry hay expected to be harvested for 2020 estimated at 1.07 million acres, down 230,000 acres from 2019.
Milk production in Wisconsin during June 2020 totaled 2.55 billion pounds, down 1% from the previous June, according to the latest USDA NASS Milk Production report. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,030 pounds, down 10 pounds from last June.
Milk production in the 24 major milk-producing states during June totaled 17.4 billion pounds, up 0.5% from June 2019. May revised production, at 18.0 billion pounds, was down 0.5% from May 2019. The May revision represented an increase of 93 million pounds or 0.5% from last month’s preliminary production estimate.
Milk production in South Dakota was up almost 10% in May, Bussler said.
As of July 1, Wisconsin had 7,079 milk cow herds, down 582 herds from last July.
Wisconsin’s 2020 maple syrup production was 265,000 gallons, down 5,000 gallons from 2019. The number of taps decreased by 20,000 in 2020 to 780,000 taps. The maple syrup season averaged 29 days for state producers, five days longer than last year.
Wisconsin egg production during June 2020 was 188 million eggs, down 4% from last month but up 1% from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The average number of all layers on hand during June 2020 was 7.77 million, up 2% from last month and up 6% from last year.