MADISON — One year ago, Darlington farmer Ray Scott contacted AgrAbility of Wisconsin after attending a neighbor-to-neighbor meeting hosted by AgrAbility. It was at that meeting that he saw a retrofitted pipeline track system that he thought could be useful to him and his operation, saving him some pain in his shoulders and knees that emerged after repetitive use on his dairy farm.
Not only has AgrAbility been able to help Scott by recommending tools that can help ease his chronic pain, but interacting with the program also encouraged Scott to share what AgrAbility can do for other farmers just like himself, hosting his own neighbor-to-neighbor meeting in August.
“I’m passionate about keeping farms viable and keeping farmers on the farm if they have an accident,” Scott explained to the AgrAbility Advisory Council at their November meeting. “Young people need to know this organization exists and that they don’t have to give up their career and livelihood (in case of an accident or injury). They can keep going.”
In fact, this past grant cycle year of 2018-2019, AgrAbility of Wisconsin was able to help 361 farmers keep going, surpassing their annual goal of serving 50 clients by 772%. The program also welcomed 54 new clients, closed 45 cases and conducted 138 farm visits in 2018-2019, and although the 2019-2020 grant cycle has just begun, things are looking good for this year as well.
“We’re off to a really good start this new year,” said Amanda Harguth, outreach specialist for AgrAbility of Wisconsin. “Our goals are staying pretty much the same (as last year) and we’ll continue to reach people.”
The program, designed to help farmers who have physical limitations or disabilities continue to farm, is a partnership between UW-Extension and Easter Seals Wisconsin and is primarily funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although it has been continuously funded by the USDA for 28 years, coming up with a sustainability plan and exploring other funding options is top of mind for AgrAbility staff in 2020.
“It’s to AgrAbility’s benefit to have funds not tied to the (federal) grant,” said Brian Luck, co-director of AgrAbility of Wisconsin. “We’ll be looking at ways to raise funds to keep us doing what we’re doing in case we get into a situation where we’re not funded.”
Fortunately, staff received news recently that they are the recipients of an Easter Seals grant that aims to enhance participation through outreach and technical assistance. The grant spans three years and totals $280,960, with Easter Seals FARM program director Paul Leverenz explaining how staff plan to use the grant to work with Amish, Mennonite and Hmong populations, as well as veterans in the farming community.
“We’d like to connect with veterans and minority populations to make them more aware of the services available to them,” Leverenz said.
Luck applied for the grant in 2018 but AgrAbility of Wisconsin did not receive it then; however, with approval in 2019, staff are looking into training opportunities and other ideas on how to reach those populations of farmers. The grant outlines a goal of getting 50 new farmers to apply for USDA services, with 25 of those farmers being approved for USDA programs.
Leverenz said to be funded through this grant is great and everyone who assisted in obtaining the grant should be proud of it. To his knowledge, there were 160 applicants and about 20% of them were funded.
AgrAbility staff also continue to focus on four objectives through their own USDA grant: education, networking, assistance and marketing. Outreach specialist Harguth, who started in her role in May, attended farm shows and gave presentations this summer, and will continue to educate audiences in that way in 2020.
Neighbor-to-neighbor meetings will also continue in 2020, with at least three of them to be scheduled in the new year. These meetings are a great way for farmers to network and see how different equipment and practices can be used on their own farms.
Another interesting networking opportunity will come March 23-26 as Madison hosts the 2020 AgrAbility National Training Workshop. Professionals and consumers from all over the country will participate in the four-day workshop that focuses on training and addressing issues of disability in agriculture.
“After three years of trying, it will finally be hosted in Madison,” Luck said.
Also, co-director Richard Straub, who is set to retire from the university as a professor and associate dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, will continue to provide guidance to the AgrAbility program, even in his retirement.
“You haven’t seen the end of me yet,” he said. “We still have a lot we can offer farmers at AgrAbility and Easter Seals. We will continue to get that word out there and reinforce it.”
For more information on AgrAbility of Wisconsin, visit https://agrability.bse.wisc.edu.