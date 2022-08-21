CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jerry Clark looked out at a field containing 18 varieties of industrial hemp, and he sees a lot of possibilities for farmers.
Clark, the Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent, is now in his fourth year studying hemp on a one-acre parcel located just east Highway 178, near HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Some of the hemp strains will be ideal for their fiber, while others will be excellent in producing oils. One thing they all have in common is they all have less than 1% of THC, the compound found in marijuana plants.
“It’s all the same species, just different varieties,” Clark said as he showed off the hemp fields. “We are trying to find which ones perform the best.”
One notable thing about the hemp plants is how quickly they grow. Clark planted the crop on June 13, with the soil temperature at 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and just two months later, the hemp is fully mature and ready to be harvested.
“It really jumps out of the ground,” Clark said. “What we are showing is we can grow it here. In two months, you’ve got a crop. So, can you set up a double crop?”
Hemp is legal to grow, although Clark said he did have to complete a background check and some paperwork.
Currently, no farmers in Chippewa County are growing hemp as a cash crop.
“There isn’t a local processor yet who is saying, ‘I’ll take all you can grow,’” Clark said. “We’re trying to figure out the textiles, and processing to go along with it.”
There are test hemp plots in Buffalo, Monroe and Chippewa counties. Agriculture agents from Wisconsin are also now working with farms in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan on a four-state study of the crop.
Carl Duley, Buffalo County ag agent, is confident that the study will pay off. This is the fourth year of the hemp study, and they are planning to write a research report for publication in an academic journal after the fifth year.
“I’m still pretty excited about it,” Duley said. “We’re still early in the process. “The markets are growing everywhere in Europe, and it’s just a matter of finding these niches in the United States.”
Duley said he has the same 18 varieties growing in Buffalo County. He’s not seen a notable difference in the crop’s growth there compared to the Chippewa County site. He added there are more slopes in Buffalo County, and this crop could be an excellent choice to combat erosion.
“I think it has real potential in a cropping rotation,” Duley said. “I have to believe there is a real future for it.”
While the THC level is low, it is still illegal to use hemp as livestock feed. Duley said they plan to seek approval next year for a feeding trial.
Duley encouraged farmers to try growing the crop, but at first, in a small sample.
“If people want to grow hemp, it should be a small amount to get used to growing the crop,” Duley said. “Maybe it should be a quarter-acre.”
While the hemp study is the most intriguing crop grown on the test property site, Clark said they also are growing gluten-free perennial wheat grass and also studying soybean and malted barley varieties there.