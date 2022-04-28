Dane County will host the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals later this month, the final portion of selection for Wisconsin’s next agricultural ambassador.
“Alice in Dairyland” is a full-time public relations professional who works for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She meets with media, youth organizations, civic groups, and attends local events to promote a deeper understanding of the state’s agricultural industries.
Agriculture is Wisconsin’s top industry – generating $104.8 billion annually.
“There is no other program like Alice in Dairyland in the nation,” stated Jill Makovec, 75th Alice in Dairyland Steering Committee Chair. “We want everyone to join us in celebrating and recognizing both Alice and agriculture – two extremely valuable assets to the state of Wisconsin.”
This year's candidates are Amber Cafferty, Fountain City; Amelia Hayden , Sharon; Courtney Moser, Westby; Taylor Schaefer, Franksville; Samantha Schuessler, Antigo; and Charitee Seebecker, Mauston.
The Impromptu Question and Answer Session will take place at Badger Farms in Cottage Grove on Friday, May 20. The fun begins with a social featuring favorite fair foods at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, May 21, attendees are invited to enjoy a red-carpet reception and social hour at 5:15 p.m. before the Banquet and Finale.
Both events are open to the public. To learn more about the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finale program or to purchase tickets to the events, visit AliceinDairyland.com.