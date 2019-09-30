MENOMONIE — As the number of women who are listed as principal operators of farms in Wisconsin increases, Annie’s Project, a program designed to help strengthen the roles of women in modern agriculture, is coming to Dunn County this fall.
Running six consecutive Tuesdays beginning Nov. 5 and ending Dec. 10 at the Dunn County Community Services building in Menomonie, Annie’s Project is targeted at farm women who have a passion for business and involvement. Regardless of what role they play on the farm or which stage they’re at in their business, all women involved in agriculture are invited to sign up to participate.
The program is designed to help women get their business lifted off the ground or go more in depth with their existing enterprise, said Katie Wantoch, agriculture agent at UW-Extension Dunn County and one of the Menomonie program’s three trained facilitators.
This course will help develop problem-solving, record-keeping and decision-making skills. Participants will learn to address five specific areas of risk: financial risk, human resource risk, legal risk, market risk and production risk. Community building will also be discussed as a course topic.
Participants will get lessons in estate planning, financial planning, personal and business budgeting, insurance products and more throughout the course.
Real Colors training, which demonstrates how your personality impacts the way you interact with others and can give participants insights on how they conduct their business, and a Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate workshop from the University of Minnesota are slated to be part of the course as well.
Including project facilitators, around a dozen speakers are expected to contribute their insight to the course, Wantoch said.
Another goal of Annie’s Project is for participants to be able to network with other farm women who are in similar situations or enterprises.
Women farmers tend to enjoy networking and seeing what other women in similar circumstances are doing, said Wantoch. Women often value the kind of “peer-to-peer education” being offered with Annie’s Project more than their male counterparts, she added.
Annie’s Project aims to provide a stress-free, open environment for women to learn in and share their life experiences with others.
The last session of the course is scheduled to be a “taking care of you” session, where they learn to ensure that they are caring for themselves in addition to their businesses, Wantoch said.
Wantoch added that they are aiming to make their course “a little different, a little unique, fun.”
As 2017 agriculture census indicates, the large number of women who are farming makes this program timely, Wantoch said.
Women also face certain challenges as they pursue what has traditionally been a male role, including sometimes having to work more to gain the respect of their peers in the industry, Wantoch said. Annie’s Project was created to help address these challenges and ensure that women in agriculture have the knowledge they need to succeed at farming.
Launched in 2003 by University of Illinois-Extension Educator Ruth Hambleton, Annie’s Project is a tribute to her mother, Annette Kohlhagen Fleck. The program honors Annie’s entrepreneurship and her goal of raising a family and being an active partner in the family farm operation.
The mission of Annie’s Project is “to empower farm and ranch women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information,” according to the project’s website. The nonprofit organization holds courses across the country.
Compeer Financial and Extension Dunn County are collaborating with Annie’s Project for the program in Menomonie. Two individuals from Compeer Financial will be facilitating the project along with Wantoch.
Wantoch said that both Compeer Financial and Extension “believe in helping out.”
Registration for the course is limited to 20, which serves to “emphasize networking and connection,” Wantoch said.
Interested parties are encouraged to register early, which can be done at compeer.com/annies-project or by calling 844-426-6733. Registration closes when the last space is filled; those who sign up following the close of registration may be put on a wait list. Wantoch added that there has already been “quite a bit of interest,” especially on social media.
Registration for Compeer Financial clients is $50 and for all others is $75, which covers costs of materials, speakers and lunch for all six sessions.
Participants are highly encouraged to attend all six sessions to get the most out of the program.
Questions about the program can be directed to Wantoch at 715-232-1636 or katie.wantoch@wisc.edu. More information about Annie’s Project can be found at www.anniesproject.org.