With a moderately strong La Niña dictating weather patterns over the next few months, winter in Wisconsin should look close to normal, while parts of the country struggling with drought are unlikely to find much relief from their moisture concerns.
Beyond that, the peak strength and timing of this La Niña will determine what conditions look like in in the spring, according to Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Current predictions show La Niña peak in strength in January before models project it to return back to neutral for spring. If that peak comes later, Snodgrass said, La Niña’s tendency to block weather patterns could expand drought conditions in the U.S.
“That’s a whole other monster,” he said during the Nov. 23 Dairy Signal webinar presented by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. “We’re going to figure out out what that’s going to mean for spring soon.
“If La Niña peaks later, that’s going to be critical for spring rains, and I’m going to be worried about drought spreading into the middle part of the country.”
Snodgrass said that an El Niño tends to lead to better growing seasons by keeping the jet stream moving, bringing added precipitation and limiting extreme heat.
La Niñas, like the moderate strength La Niña developing now in the Pacific Ocean, can increase the chances of blocked weather patterns that can lead to flash droughts in the summer.
“The water problems we’re experiencing in the West won’t go away any time soon,” Snodgrass said.
While the ability to accurately forecast the weather declines the further into the future a forecast looks, Snodgrass said trends and patterns in behaviors of things like the jet stream and polar vortex can give meteorologists some idea of what to expect in the future.
With this La Niña controlling the background state of the weather for the next three months, Snodgrass said we can typically expect the cold air to move in from the north and west to be about average to warmer than average for winter, while precipitation remains near normal to slightly wetter than normal.
The La Niña is coming on the heels of an already active weather year in the U.S. that saw a record-setting hurricane season, drought throughout the West and into Iowa and Illinois, wildfires in the West and severe-weather events like the derecho in Iowa, Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Snodgrass said the 70-year trend is showing the Midwest getting wetter while the West is getting drier. But, he said, much of the Midwest’s additional moisture is coming from big events that are followed by long dry spells.
As it moved toward fall this year, Snodgrass said several large pockets of the Corn Belt in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio suffered from flash droughts.
“We had big precipitation events early and then long stretches without that rainfall,” he said. “The delivery is key. These long stretches of dry weather really start to strain crops, pasture conditions, and can put strain on cattle.”
In Wisconsin since 1981, the frequency of 2-inch or greater rainfall events in a 24-hour period has nearly tripled, Snodgrass found in his research.
“When we do get precipitation, it tends to come in big helpings,” Snodgrass said. “That means water-management is going to be critical to the success of the crops we grow and the way that we manage the dairy industry moving forward.”