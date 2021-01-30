BARRONETT — A barn fire on the Dane and Denise Schuebel family farm on Jan. 21 did more than destroy the barn and take the lives of their chickens and 30 pregnant ewes.
It profoundly burned into the hearts of the family, especially the three children, ages 5 to 8, who were raising the ewes through 4-H. Twice a day the children would head out to the barn to feed their sheep, knowing each of them by name and the intimacy of caring for them. The bred ewes were each a month away from delivering twins, and those lambs would have built up the flock and extended the family’s livelihood.
A few times a week, Dane would go out and sit in front of the manger and talk to the sheep, a respite amid the busyness of life and farming and home remodeling.
“This is our dream,” Dane said of farming, together as a family. “This is what we’ve wanted our whole lives.”
Now part of that is up in smoke.
Raising sheep is integral to the Schuebel lineage, and Dane and Denise — who themselves met as young 4-Hers showing sheep at the Barron County Fair — are carrying on that tradition with their own family, planning to grow their flock to around 100 Suffolks as they breed to produce stocky, meatier sheep. Some of the breeding emanated from overseas, and some of the ewes were bought from a flock the Schuebels originally had several years ago. Now the Schuebels are starting over.
“It was a real tough hit for my family, especially the kids,” Dane said.
An irony is that Dane had gotten home about 1 p.m. that afternoon and had seen nothing out of the ordinary. Denise was at her job, and the children were in school.
It wasn’t until about 20 minutes later when someone came pounding on his door to tell him the barn was on fire that he knew anything was wrong. It was already too late.
Giant flames lit through the barn. He ran to all of the doors, ripping them open so the sheep could escape, but he was met with only black, suffocating smoke. The day’s strong winds blew through, accelerating the fire. The barn was gone before the Shell Lake and Spooner fire departments could get there.
Raised on farms and wanting the same life for their children, Dane and Denise bought the farm just inside Washburn County near Barronett two years ago. The young family they took the bootstrap, do-it-yourself route with a fixer-upper home.
They lived in a camper as the basement was remodeled, and then basically lived and slept in the living room as the home’s remaking progressed, floor by floor, with bedrooms and the second floor now nearly completed.
It has meant so much to have the farm, the farmland, and the home, Dane said.
They hay on 60 acres, and the former dairy farmers have a herd of cattle. Dane said the family was working on developing a reputation for raising natural, home-grown lamb and beef.
Dane said the family has concentrated on remodeling the home and building up the farm without loans other than a mortgage, to avoid going into debt.
The Schuebels are unsure how they will move forward.
Dane had started a YouTube channel, Dane The Farmer, to talk about farming and answer questions in an entertaining way. He had planned to document next month’s lambing, but those videos will have to wait now.
They spent most of Saturday, Jan. 23, moving the cattle to Denise’s parents’ until the iced-over ground thaws.
“We’ve got a heck of a mess to clean up,” Dane said. He suspects the cause of the fire is electrical, but it is mystifying since nothing was running at the time.
Due to the barn’s age, it was the only structure not insured, Dane said. He is hoping the sheep barn can be rebuilt, but in the meantime water and electricity can be run to a shed on the property.
A GoFundMe.com page has been set up for the family with a goal of raising $25,000 toward a new barn and sheep.
“To most people these are just animals but to them they were family,” the page said. “They are in devastation as all their hard work and animals are gone.”