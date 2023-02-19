Two dairy farmers in Barron County are among five to receive Burnett Dairy Cooperative's 2022 Alpha Award.

Winning first place is H&W Soldner Farms of Turtle Lake. Other winners included Raymond Dairy, Inc., New Richmond, second; Cabin Hill Dairy, Inc, Boyceville, third; Crisdhome Farms, Inc, New Richmond, fourth; and Kyle & Sara Mathison, Cumberland, fifth.