Two dairy farmers in Barron County are among five to receive Burnett Dairy Cooperative's 2022 Alpha Award.
Winning first place is H&W Soldner Farms of Turtle Lake. Other winners included Raymond Dairy, Inc., New Richmond, second; Cabin Hill Dairy, Inc, Boyceville, third; Crisdhome Farms, Inc, New Richmond, fourth; and Kyle & Sara Mathison, Cumberland, fifth.
The Alpha Award is Burnett Dairy’s annual milk quality award given to the top five dairy farms based on average somatic cell count for the fiscal year, with the lowest SCC average receiving top honors. The winners were announced during Burnett Dairy’s 54th annual member meeting.
“Milk quality is very important as the highest quality milk makes the highest quality cheese,” said Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Matt Winsand “The Alpha Award is another way to recognize our farmers for going above and beyond.”
While the Alpha Award is a year-end recognition, Burnett Dairy also offers milk quality bonuses throughout the year to farmers achieving a monthly SCC average of 150,000 or less.
“We appreciate the hard work our farmers put into their operations on a daily basis,” said Winsand. “The milk coming into our Wilson and Grantsburg plants continues to meet and exceed quality standards, and results in the premium cheeses we all love.”