The Wisconsin Pork Association is pleased to welcome Anna Boschert as its new Assistant Program Director.
Boschert grew up on her grandparent’s hog farm in Beaver Dam. Along with swine, her family also raises show pigs and show lambs. She was a very active member of the Dodge County 4-H program and served as a junior leader, Meat Animal Sale Committee board member and President of the Leipsic 4-H Club.
Along with 4-H, Boschert reigned as the 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
Boschert’s passion for agriculture led her to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where in 2017, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science with an Agribusiness minor. Following graduation, she landed a career in beef cattle management.
In her spare time, Boschert enjoys helping her younger brother prepare for pig shows, spending time with family and friends and going on long walks with her dog, Beau.
“I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to pursue my passion of education and advocacy within the Wisconsin pork industry,” she said.