MONDOVI — Farmers statewide who experienced building collapses in the last decade are still being encouraged to share their experiences for a farm building failure survey through UW-Extension.
While over half of the 50 sought responses have been obtained, another 20 responses are still being looked for by March 15.
Getting to 50 will allow them to have decent, reliable data to go off of, Carl Duley, UW-Extension Buffalo County agriculture agent, said at a cattle feeder clinic in Mondovi on Feb. 24.
Wisconsin farmers who had a farm building failure between 2010 and 2019 can visit buffalo.extension.wisc.edu to complete the survey.
All information provided in the surveys is kept confidential and will only be reported as compiled data.
The survey, which initially opened last October, came to be after a particularly difficult year of building failures.
Heavy snowstorms that began dropping foot after foot of snow in February 2019, followed by almost an inch of rain in March on top of that snow, meant that barns “really started going down,” Duley said. A number of barns damaged by the earlier snows then went down in April after another round of heavy snow.
In Buffalo County alone, the damage was about $10 million, Duley said.
While Wisconsin hasn’t escaped heavy bouts of snow this winter, there so far hasn’t the same type of catastrophic farm building damage that occurred last year. That doesn’t mean, though, that collapses won’t happen again.
“It happens somewhere in Wisconsin maybe not every year but every three years ... We tend to forget about it,” Duley said.
“Most people don’t even remember 2019 anymore unless they themselves maybe had a barn go down.”
Duley cited data that showed that the weight of 1 foot of new snow could range from 3 to 21 pounds per square foot depending on the wetness of the snow.
An inch of ice weighs a little under 5 pounds per square foot, Duley reported, while 1 foot of ice would add about 57 pounds per square foot.
That’s weight agricultural buildings, which are currently exempt from engineering requirements, aren’t necessarily designed to handle.
“Improper design is probably the number one reason why farms and sheds should go down or have gone down,” Duley said.
Insufficient design is then related to an insufficient snow load capacity for that building, he added.
According to preliminary survey results of the 30 respondents to that point, the majority — not everyone responded to each of the 27 questions — said that builders designed their building. Only one was reported to have been designed by a structural engineer so far, Duley said.
Eleven of the respondents thus far reported design failure as the reason they believed their buildings went down.
Nobody said that building modifications or the age of the building were the top issues.
Duley said he has been surprised by some of the results so far, including that few reported modifications to their buildings.
The survey team plans to follow up on some response with on-site visits to assess the modification topic further because some modifications, such as hanging extra barn fans, may have been overlooked as modifications, Duley said.
Going forward, they hope to work with the Wisconsin Frame Builders Association to develop a fact sheet on how to make some cost-effective improvements to current buildings.
Several recommendations, which Duley detailed, already exist for new construction, including determining the building risk and designing according to appropriate self-imposed ASCE 7 design loads.
However, ripping down old buildings to replace them new wouldn’t be very practical, Duley said.
There are probably other things that can be done to guide improvements so that perceived improvements aren’t done in error, which could instead make things worse, he added.
They also hope to create a process for inspecting current facilities for safety without imposing more mandatory regulation.