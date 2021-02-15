While Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2021-22 biennial budget is just landing on legislators’ desks this week, many in the agriculture industry have voiced support for the $43 million Evers announced Feb. 5 that would be invested in Wisconsin’s agriculture economy.
The $43 million in Evers’ budget proposal directly impacting the state’s agriculture industry is aimed at expanding market opportunities, supporting new and innovative farming practices, strengthening the agricultural workforce, connecting local producers to food banks and pantries, and supporting farmer mental health and wellbeing.
Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden offered strong praise for the package of initiatives that aim to boost market opportunities, infrastructure and innovation across rural Wisconsin.
“Our rural places and family farms have been in decline for decades and are in dire need of investment. This budget demonstrates a commitment to agriculture and reassures rural Wisconsinites that their voices are being heard and their communities matter to the State of Wisconsin,” Von Ruden said.
Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said Evers’ proposal would have a positive impact on Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry and the one in nine people who work in a job related to agriculture in the state.
“The Governor has made a substantial investment in one of Wisconsin’s critical industries,” Romanski said. “This $43 million investment in critical infrastructure to help invest in agriculture and food in Wisconsin is really important to do right now. There’s a lot of significant and timely investments included in what the Governor has proposal.”
As part of its efforts to expand market opportunities, the budget proposal calls for investing $20 million to help connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with Wisconsin producers to provide food to families experiencing food insecurity, expanding on programs that were put in place using $25 million in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to offer relief from the stresses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a lot of food insecurity out there still,” Romanski said. “This is a continuation and is building on successes that have already occurred.”
The proposal also calls for the creation of the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports to help boost export opportunities for Wisconsin agricultural products, as well as increases the Dairy Processor Grant Program, funds and expands programs to get fresh food into schools and cafeterias, and adds a Small Farm Diversity Grant Program to support producers adding or expanding products or starting a new farming operation.
“Investments in our farmers and processors are critically important to the strength of Wisconsin’s rural communities and the state’s economy overall. The budget plan by Gov. Evers shows that he clearly understands this,” said Dairy Business Association President Amy Penterman, who farms with her family in Clark County. “Exports are fundamentally important to the success of Wisconsin’s dairy community, and boosting support for innovation at our dairy plants will ensure that processors can meet demands efficiently. Investments in these areas would help ensure long-term viability.”
Romanski pointed to several initiatives, including efforts to strengthen the meat-processing industry in the state and creation and expansion of some dairy-specific grants, as having the opportunity to create jobs in the state.
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director John Umhoefer said Evers’ budget proposal will help dairy farmers and dairy processors continue to build their businesses, prove jobs and improve critical infrastructure for the state’s rural communities.
“With this budget, Gov. Evers is working to stabilize and strengthen Wisconsin agriculture now and for decades to come,” Umhoefer said. “We applaud smart plans to address the market volatility and food insecurity triggered by the pandemic — concerns we hope are short-lived — and to ensure that Wisconsin farmers and food processors discover growth through export endeavors and innovation.”
With the proposal’s initiative to promote agricultural innovation and farmer-led conservation comes funding for the Producer-Led Watershed Grant Program, which supports farmer groups working collaboratively to address local water issues. Romanski said the producer-led watershed program has been well-liked by farmers and has enjoyed strong bipartisan support.
“The producer-led program has proven to be effective at increasing adoption of conservation practices because it leverages the power of farmers working together,” said WFU Watershed and Organizing Coordinator Bill Hogseth.
The effort also provides funding for additional UW-Extension specialists and county agents to provide technical assistance and research to support farmers.
“Under past administrations and budgets, farmers have been given short shrift when it comes to funding for programs that make it easier for them to innovate and increase their knowledge and implementation of current conservation practices,” Kerry Schumann, executive director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters, said in a news release. “County conservation staffing and funding has been used as a political football in previous administration’s budgets. They are crucial to conservation efforts. We’re pleased with the commitment to increasing and funding those staff positions at the local level, where good conservation practices matter most.”
State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, called Evers’ investment in agriculture “great for Wisconsin.”
“Farming is in the fabric of our rural communities, and this proposal is a catalyst for success well into the future,” Pfaff said. “This proposal touches every element of our rural supply chain — supporting farmers, local processors, and rural residents alike. It also brings serious focus to critical issues like conservation and broadband connectivity.”
In 2019, Pfaff, who was then leading DATCP, was critical of Republican lawmakers for the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee’s failure to release $200,000 in funds dedicated for farmer mental health. That led to criticism from some Republican legislators for bringing politics into the department, and his nomination as secretary was later rejected.
The Legislature approved farmer mental health funding in principle as part of the 2019-21 state budget, but required Pfaff to get permission from the Joint Finance Committee to get the money.
Under the new proposal to address farmers’ mental health, the state would create Regional Farmer Mental Health Program to help increase farmers’ access to mental health support services and provide continued funding for the Farmer Mental Health Assistance Program.
“The mental-health challenges continue to be serious across rural Wisconsin,” Romanski said. “It’s important that we have these resources available to connect farmers to what they need.”
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, called Evers’ budget proposal a continuation of his “existing record of supporting Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.” In 2020, Evers called for a special session for the Legislature to take up legislation to address the state’s agricultural crisis and established the Office of Rural Prosperity and the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Evers directed $50 million of the federal CARES Act funding to support the agricultural industry, which included direct payments to 15,000 Wisconsin farmers.
“We, as Wisconsinites, are very proud of our agricultural heritage and long-held title of America’s Dairyland,” Smith said in a news release. “It will take the support of leaders — and investments like what Governor Evers announced in his budget — to allow us to hold on to this reputation for generations to come.
“We must continue showing unyielding support for our farmers and the hardworking people of the agricultural industry for all that they do to feed our communities.”
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz said WFBF was pleased to see Gov. Evers include many agricultural priorities in his budget proposal.
“Gov. Evers’ budget proposal highlighted several items that impact Wisconsin’s farmers and rural communities,” Krentz said in a news release. “This is a first-step in a multi-step process and we look forward to working with state legislators as they deliberate on the 2021-22 biennial budget.”
Evers was scheduled to submit his full two-year budget plan to the Legislature on Feb. 16.
“Agriculture is part of our state’s foundation, and it’s going to continue to be a part of our state’s economic foundation and our heritage,” Romanski said. “This package of proposals that the Governor has made in his budget recommendation is going to be critical controlling our state’s economy and and helping promote rural prosperity. We look forward to working through the budget process, and we’re optimistic that we’ll see some see bipartisan support for these items.”