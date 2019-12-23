MADISON — For his final Wisconsin agricultural statistics report of 2019, state statistician Greg Bussler had additional information to share, requested by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection board at their last meeting. This information included numbers on Wisconsin’s specialty crops and graphs comparing the number of milk cow herds and dairy farms in the state over a 10 year period.
For specialty crops, Bussler was able to pull information from the recently released 2017 Census of Agriculture, compiled by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. In 2017, Wisconsin had 7,676 specialty crop farms on 323,485 acres. Wisconsin also had 1,552 orchards; 1,201 berry farms; 3,157 vegetable farms; 1,545 nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod farms; 859 Christmas tree farms; and 1,399 farms producing maple syrup in 2017.
“This report shows the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture,” Bussler said.
He also directed board members to two graphs he provided; the first graph compared the number of Wisconsin dairy farms from 2009 to 2019 and the second graph compared the average number of cows per dairy farm in Wisconsin from 2009 to 2019.
In 2009, Wisconsin had approximately 13,500 dairy farms. But since then, Wisconsin dairy farm numbers have been declining, with just under 13,000 recorded in 2010; about 12,500 in 2011 and under 12,000 in 2012. As of October 1, 2019, Wisconsin had about 7,500 dairy farms total — significantly fewer than what was recorded in 2009.
Bussler added that Wisconsin is down 820 herds from November 2018.
While the number of dairy farms in Wisconsin has decreased over the last 10 years, the average number of cows per dairy farm has increased. In 2009, Wisconsin recorded an average of about 90 cows per farm; in 2019, the average dairy farm in Wisconsin has about 170 cows in its herd. This data shows that dairy farms are getting larger through the years.
Both of graphs shared by Bussler can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/qupgfjj.
This year’s crop progress report has run a little longer as weather conditions continued to impact the harvest. The last crop progress report of 2019 was released Dec. 2, with corn harvest 66% complete and soybean harvest 86% complete. Moisture and poor field conditions have led to this delayed harvest, with some unharvested crops to be left in fields, especially in areas where there is deep snow cover.
Bussler also included in his report some information on Wisconsin irrigation and water management, as collected through the 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey. In 2018, Wisconsin farms irrigated 520,000 acres and applied 250,000 acre-feet of water. An “acre-foot” is the amount of water required to cover one acre to a depth of one foot. This is equivalent to 325,851 gallons of water.
In 2018, 1,733 Wisconsin farms used 5,166 wells for irrigation. They relied on getting water for irrigation from three sources: ground water from on-farm wells, surface water on the farm and off-farm water from a variety of sources and suppliers.
Total energy expenses for pumping well and surface water in Wisconsin amounted to $18.1 million in 2018.
Bussler thanked DATCP for allowing the printing and distribution of the Wisconsin Agricultural Statistics Bulletin, adding that not all states have this information available. Hard copies of the bulletin can be obtained by contacting DATCP.