An adult can be fully engulfed in flowing grain in 20 seconds, but it’s several missteps leading up to that point that can turn that engulfment into a fatality.
“Everyone needs to be doing whatever they can, so they don’t have to go in to these bins,” said Cheryl Skjolaas, UW-Extension’s agricultural safety specialist at UW-Madison. “If you’ve hauled anything out of that bin and it’s crusted over, that means you have that void underneath it.
“The first thing on anybody’s mind has to be trying to find a way to break a crust without having to go in.”
Grain entrapments most often occur when an individual enters a bin during the unloading process and is drawn into a flowing column of grain. Entrapment can also happen when an individual enters a bin in which the surface of the grain has become caked because of spoilage creating either a crust or a wall of freestanding grain or in a grain transport vehicle, according to Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program, which has been documenting and investigating incidents involving grain storage and handling facilities at both commercial and on-farm locations since the 1970s.
In a grain entrapment, a victim becomes buried in grain beyond the point of self-extrication. Engulfment is an incident where the victim is completely buried or submerged beneath the surface of the grain. Approximately half of grain entrapments lead to engulfment, which in turn are almost always fatal.
Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program’s 2018 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities reported that 15 of the 30 victims entrapped in grain last year resulted in a fatality. The 30 fatal and non-fatal grain entrapment cases documented in 2018 represented a 30% increase from 2017, when 23 were recorded.
In 2018, the state with the most documented grain entrapments, fatal and non-fatal, was Iowa with five cases total. This was followed by Wisconsin and Kansas with three, and Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska with two cases each.
On Sept. 19 in the town of Rusk, a Glen Flora man died after being trapped in a corn bin.
Kevin Wiemer, 58, was recovered from the corn bin at the Sheldon Co-op, said Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, but life-saving attempts were not successful, and he died at the scene.
Three days earlier, on Sept. 16 in Dallas, a man was trapped in a grain bin up to his mouth in soybeans and was barely breathing when he was rescued.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 4:45 p.m. Emergency crews surrounded him with grain bin rescue panels and extricated him from the bin, a rescue that took 20 minutes. He was then flown to a regional trauma center in stable condition.
“This time of year, we’re moving last season’s grain around, getting ready for this season’s grain,” Skjolaas said. “The No. 1 thing with grain storage is maintaining that grain in good condition. As it stays in storage, you can get molding and the potential for crusting, and then we’re using equipment that maybe hasn’t been run in a while.”
Approximately 75% of all documented victims of grain entrapment and engulfment have been farmers, farm employees, and farm family members. More recently, there has been a slightly growing percentage of victims who are employees of commercial grain storage and handling facilities.
The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has several requirements that must be followed before a worker enters a grain silo: Employers must turn off all power equipment, particularly loaders and augers; any worker entering a bin must be provided a safety harness or a supporting chair; there must be an observer monitoring the bin worker at all times; no one should enter a bin when grain is bridged overhead or built up on the sides; and air must be tested for the presence of combustible or toxic gases.
However, farmers are not required to comply with federal confined space safety regulations.
Skjolaas said some newer storage bins have removable panels that allow farmers to break up the grain from outside the bin.
“If you can’t get that situation resolved from the outside, then you’re making an entry into a confined space,” Skjolaas said. “You’re best to look at it, even in a farm setting, as entering a confined space and take precautions.”
Rescues in grain bin entrapments or engulfments are difficult and can put rescuers at risk. Rescues can involve cutting or punching holes in the side walls of the storage structure, constructing grain retaining walls to extricate partially entrapped victims, and the use of grain vacuums to clear grain from around a victim after a retaining wall or rescue tube has been put in place.
“These are really hard rescue situations, because of the poor lighting and having to come in with ropes,” Skjolaas said. “Any prevention we can do helps not put rescuers in bad situations too.”
Entrapments aren’t the only concern when working inside grain bins, Skjolaas said. Heavy moisture during the growing season can increase the risk of grain dusts and molds for producers and workers during harvest and as the crop is in storage.
“Just working around that grain can lead to respiratory illnesses and feeling sick,” she said. “Watch for dust and mold and put on respirators when cleaning those facilities. If you haven’t got the air circulation, you can be going into an environment high in carbon dioxide.”
Total farmer grain storage reached a record 13.5 billion bushels last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and much of this year’s crop is expected to go into storage as growers wait for prices to improve.
This year’s wet growing season has the potential to create future grain-storage problems too, Skjolaas said.
“When we get those wetter crops that don’t dry down as well as they should, we get in that potential,” she said. “Getting it dried right makes a big difference down the road. Then we don’t have to put a person into it.”