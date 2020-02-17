WISCONSIN DELLS — Willie Vogt has covered a wide range of topics over his career as a journalist and editor for Farm Progress, an agricultural publisher with 17 state and regional publications, including the oldest known continuously published magazine in the country. He’s a self-described “ag geek,” keeping track of new and emerging ag technologies and sharing them with readers.
Over $6 billion have been invested into ag tech, Vogt said, and although many technologies are still far from being used universally on farms across the country, he sees six technical innovations shaping agriculture today. He walked attendees to his general session at the Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo on Feb. 6 through those technologies as they pertain particularly to row-cropping farms.
The first innovation he brought attention to was gene-editing, which he said is a “far cry from the old days of biotech” when a scientist or researcher would shoot genes into plant material and hope the experiment would work.
“Gene-editing is ridiculously precise,” Vogt said.
He gave an example of DuPont Pioneer, which is using gene-editing technologies to develop the next generation of waxy corn. The company began using the technology a few years ago and is on track to commercialize new waxy corn products in the near future.
Vogt predicted gene-editing will be more often used in humans and livestock eventually, but scientists need a better understanding of the technology before making the leap from plant gene-editing.
The second innovation Vogt sees shaping agriculture is something he called the “internet of things.” Data is being collected on everything, and a farmer should ask themselves, “What do I really need to know?”
In particular, sensors of all kinds are becoming cheaper and more affordable, aiding farmers in making decisions on their farms. He used the example of Sensoterra, a low-cost, wireless soil moisture probe created to help farmers and landscapers reduce water consumption.
“As they get cheaper and we better understand the data, we’ll get better at monitoring crops, soil and more,” Vogt said.
The next three innovations seen by Vogt and predicted to impact business in the future tie nicely together — aerial imagery; machine learning and artificial intelligence; and robots.
Aerial images are collected in so many ways now, with some apps used by farmers collecting satellite images of their fields every single day. Images are also becoming higher in resolution and are being collected by different technologies, such as airplanes and drones.
While Vogt doesn’t encourage all farmers to go out and purchase drones for use on their operations, drones could play an important role. In the future, machines equipped with artificial intelligence can scan hundreds of images for the farmer, pulling out information that may be beneficial to decision making. Then, the farmer could send a drone or crop scout to a certain area as determined by the artificial intelligence — it’s the idea of two technologies, artificial intelligence and imagery, working together.
“The image is getting better and how we use the image is getting better,” Vogt said. “These things are coming down the pike, and how you use them will be up to you.”
Vogt also spoke a bit about See and Spray technology, a new piece of “smart” equipment developed by Blue River Technology. With growing problems with herbicide resistance and concerns about rising chemical use, the company saw the opportunity to develop a piece of equipment with 20 nozzles and the technology to identify weeds as it passes through a field, hitting only those weeds with herbicide.
This technology could be commercialized by 2021, and Vogt is keeping a close eye on it.
“Technology opens your head up to new ideas,” he said. “And machine learning and artificial intelligence are playing out in other areas too.”
The agricultural industry has already began looking toward robots to solve some of its problems — from labor shortages to improving the quality of life. Europe already has a lot of robots, mostly weed-controlling robots, as they try to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of glyphosate, Vogt said. However, robots in the forms of driverless tractors are still a bit far off into the future, although there are companies already testing the technology and a simple Google search can prove that.
“When you bring artificial intelligence, imagery and robots together, we will change how you farm,” he said.
Lastly, Vogt predicted blockchain technology will emerge as something farmers will want to pay closer attention to in the future. Blockchain keeps track of things from Point A to Point B, essentially a ledger that you don’t necessarily have to see but know it’s there and working to provide traceability to a product.
While some may wonder if blockchain will matter to those farming feed, Vogt said it’s still something to keep an eye on as consumers may someday want to know what animals were fed and how their feed was grown before purchasing an animal-sourced product.
All of these technologies are coming together in a big way, and although there is a lot going on with technology and the farmer may think it’s not impacting them immediately so they shouldn’t worry about it, Vogt argued that just being aware of these technologies can be helpful as they continue to emerge and change the way we farm.