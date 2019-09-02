CHETEK — A fifth-generation dairy farm is making strides toward its future as Sam and Brittany Olson transition their herd to grazing, a move discussed during an Aug. 27 pasture walk held at Berglane Farm.
Berglane Farm began in 1902 when Sam’s great-great-grandfather purchased the property. The dairy acquired registered Holsteins in the 1960s and today, continues to run a small herd of Holsteins and Jerseys in addition to their crops southwest of Chetek.
In 2018, the Olsons decided to make a change for the future of their farm and began intensive rotational grazing of their springing heifers, dairy cows and dry cows in an effort to become more profitable and sustainable.
Prompted by a going-out-of-business sale and discounted equipment, the Olsons began rotational grazing in mid-May of last year, and a bale wasn’t fed until October, the Olsons said. Grazing resumed earlier this year, although a week of bales was fed near the end of July.
Despite some temperamental weather, around 30 attendees visited the farm for the pasture walk that was hosted to hear about the lessons that the past year has taught the couple and their plans moving forward.
Benefits of grazing the herd last year included not needing to feed the cattle protein for close to three months, the Olsons said. The ability to save on protein helped to offset the costs of decreased production as the transition to grazing was made.
As an additional benefit of making the transition to grazing, the Olsons thought they would save time by “bringing cows to the feed instead of the feed to the cows,” Sam said.
Native grass is growing in the pastures, Brittany said, and clover is now popping up where it hadn’t been before.
Treating grazing and the farm’s pastures as a crop and not “just a place to put cows” makes a difference, Sam said.
One major obstacle that has been discovered during the process of transitioning to grazing has been how to get water to the cattle over the hills of the pastures, something that is truly an uphill battle for the Olsons as their pastures are at a higher elevation than their barn is.
Hills and elevation are the biggest challenges when it comes to getting water through the pastures, said Kevin Mahalko of River Country Resource Conservation and Development. Grazing fresh grass and feeding crops with more moisture in them can help ease water demand, but a way to create better water access in the pastures would be beneficial.
Another challenge the couple has encountered since beginning rotational grazing has been weed management. They have been trying to learn how to make grow what they want to grow and knock back what they don’t, Sam said.
The learning process for the Olsons will continue this year as they look to use cover crops for the first time. They will also have to adjust to the lost use of land that they had been renting for 40 years prior to the recent sale of that farm.
The Olsons anticipate doing more corn silage in the future, which they haven’t done a lot of over the years, and in a perfect world, they would put up one more silo for corn silage, Sam said.
The Olsons are in the first stages on working on their grazing plan through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. One goal of that plan includes lessening the difficulty of getting the cows from the barn to the pasture.
The cattle are in their third rotation around the pastures this summer. Prior to the pasture walk, it had been 32 days since the cows were in the section of pasture that they were in that day, Brittany said. The cows have been kept in during the winter.
“It’s a good start,” Sam said.
This pasture walk was put on by River Country and Barron County Farmers Union. A schedule for the remaining 2019 pasture walks for River Country can be found at https://www.rivercountryrcd.org/Grazing%20Events.html.