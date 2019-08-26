Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has announced that Clark County has been selected to host Farm Technology Days in 2022. Over the next three years there will be many opportunities to get involved to tell the story of Clark County agriculture. The first step in the process of hosting Farm Technology Days is to choose a host farm, and the county is asking interested farms to apply.
“This decision should not be made lightly by any farm as it is a large undertaking. However, it might be the most memorable undertaking of any farm,” said Chuck Rueth, chairman of 2022 Clark County Farm Technology Days. “Hosting this show will provide many opportunities, along with chances to work with many new partners and the source of celebrations for years to come.”
Farm Technology Days is a big event: More than 400 acres is involved to host the show; it requires a minimum of 70 acres for the commercial exhibits in “tent city,” 80 acres for parking, and 250 acres of crops for field demonstrations involving tillage and hay harvest. If any farm feels they do not have enough acres but many other attributes to the show, farms can also partner with a neighbor and apply jointly. It has been common for two families to partner together to host Farm Technology Days.
For more information, contact the Extension Clark County Office at 715-743-5121 or e-mail richard.halopka@wisc.edu. Applications are available at the Extension Office and will be mailed out to interested applicants. Application deadline is Sept. 9.