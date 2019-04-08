CLOVER — The Holschbach family didn’t intend to start milking its 500-cow herd with robotic units.
As the owners of Cloveredge Farms in rural Manitowoc County, the Holschbachs simply wanted to explore incorporating the FutureCow system into their existing swing parlor.
Once it was determined those plans weren’t ideal for the operation, the family shifted gears and began traveling throughout the region to view various robotic milkers in action.
About four years ago, the farm’s owners — brothers Joe, Bernard and Roger Holschbach — agreed on their preferred course of action, and two years ago they debuted eight GEA Monobox robotic milkers.
“We knew about robots, but we didn’t know a lot of the details,” Joe said. “We did some research and this was what we thought would be best for us. We’ve had to work through some things, because it’s a new way of doing things. But we’re getting there. We’re moving forward.”
The milking process takes about 6.5 minutes per cow, with each cow visiting one of the robots about 2.5 times per day. Joe said it took two to three months for the cows to get accustomed to the new method of getting milked.
The robotic milkers resulted in “huge labor savings,” said Joe, noting the units replaced six employees.
“We’ve always been more of the hands-on type of cow people and we weren’t probably as good of people managers,” Joe said. “So it’s a pretty good fit for us that we went back to managing cows and not managing people.”
The family’s roots with Cloveredge Farms reach back to Harold and Grace Holschbach, who bought the farm in 1945 and started with six cows. Joe’s grandfather, a carpenter by trade, also was a dairy farmer about a mile away.
By the time Joe, Bernard and Roger took over the farm in 1988, the family was milking 120 cows. Since then, the Holschbachs have steadily grown the herd to about 500 milking cows, primarily Holsteins, with a few Jerseys and Brown Swiss.
Along the way, the Holschbachs have kept up with the changing times.
In 1996, the brothers built the farm’s first free-stall barn, and the next year they installed a double-10 herringbone parlor, which later transitioned into a swing parlor.
As part of the switch to robotic milkers, the Holschbachs also had to adjust their infrastructure.
The existing barn wasn’t a viable option for the new system, so Cloveredge Farms ushered in a new free-stall barn, which houses the milking herd. The eight robotic milkers are located in the middle of the new barn, which incorporates a guided flow system.
As cows prepare to get milked, their collars are scanned and they’re allowed in if it’s deemed appropriate based on the cow’s health and timing of its most recent milking.
Meanwhile, the old barn handles heifers and dry cows.
The Holschbachs also changed their TMR ration to account for the fact the milking units integrate pelleted grain for the cows.
Cloveredge Farms milk get shipped to Land O’Lakes. In years past, the farm was part of Lake to Lake before the cooperative became Land O’Lakes.
Overall, the Holschbachs run about 1,100 acres, incorporating BMR corn silage, soybeans, alfalfa, shell corn, green beans and red beets.
“I like farming, because day to day everything is different,” Joe said. “It’s not the same. And the robotic milkers show that things are always changing and keeping us active.”