If a nice, sturdy-looking layer of blacktop on the road can be equated to frosting, then saturated ground underneath that asphalt can be equated to cake, according to Mike Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association.
The top might look good, but if you start pouring water on either the blacktop or the frosting, you’re going to get a moist surface beneath that makes it really easy for anything put on the top layer to leave damage behind.
The possibility for that kind of damage is why seasonal weight limits exist for roads, Koles said as a panelist during an Oct. 13 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin webinar on rural road infrastructure and the role that farmers play in rebuilding it properly and maintaining what already exists.
Following seasonal weight limits, which primarily exist during soggy stretches during spring and fall, though, is just one way that farmers — as well as anyone else driving heavy machinery on rural roads — can contribute to road longevity.
In general, infrastructure has not kept up with the changes in agriculture, where both equipment and farms themselves have grown larger, said Kevin Erb, director of the Conservation Professional Training Program for UW-Extension. Current infrastructure is not designed to take the weight of modern machinery, he said, which contributes to road maintenance problems.
The ultimate solution for many rural road problems would be to “build bigger roads,” Koles said.
Increased width and proper drainage, which can help decrease saturated road foundation problems, are major factors that are considered when new rural roads are built, said Dean Steingraber, highway commissioner for Outagamie County Highway Department.
Reconstruction isn’t always possible, though, Steingraber said.
Funding problems exist, especially for town roads, Koles said.
Town roads in Wisconsin are allocated less than 1% of federal funding that comes to the state, Koles said. Also, town roads make up 60% of the roads in Wisconsin but get 5% of the Department of Transportation’s budget, he added.
“We do very little building with the resources we have,” Koles said.
Instead, they focus mainly on maintenance, like patching and sealing, to try to coddle the road so that it doesn’t disintegrate, he said.
While agriculture is a big industry in Wisconsin, it’s questionable as to whether the political will exists to make the kind of infrastructure investment that farmers need for the roads they drive on, Koles said.
When roads are able to be reconstructed, though, farmers can help the project succeed in the long-term by being vocal about their needs during the road design process, said Steingraber.
Farmers planning to make significant changes, such as expand their operations, add or expand driveways or run manure draglines, should speak up during the process to say so, even if those changes aren’t anticipated to take place for several years, Steingraber said. After all, once a rural road is rebuilt, it’s likely going to be decades before it would be fully reconstructed again.
With current funding, town roads are on a 371-year replacement cycle, Koles said. Although that formula means that a new road would end up trying to last for 371 years, he said, town roads are actually designed to try to last 70 years.
To achieve a 70-year design that plays out successfully, roads need to be built to handle both acute — for example, several manure tanker trips each day but only for a few days a year — and chronic trips.
Physics calculations based on the expected stress to the road from those trips then lead to weight limits to try to preserve that road as long as possible, Koles said.
Having the input on what the new road needs to be able to handle for farmers can be factored into those equations, emphasizing the importance of getting that information during the planning stages.
Public information meetings during the design process are an ideal time for farmers to step forward. Outside of scheduled public meetings, winter, when a lot of planning is done, can be a particularly effective time to have conversations about the status of road conditions, he said. Considering the importance of getting farmer input, though, any time can really be the right time to sit down and chat, Koles said.
Communication with officials can go a long way to making roads better when built but can also be very effective in other situations where working together with officials can simply help the roads that aren’t able to be immediately replaced hold on longer, especially since the latter of those two situations appears to be far more likely.
Relationships between farmers and officials so that the process of getting a one-way road set up when needed or coming up with a plan as to what routes to take to do the least damage is smoother are the basis of having rural road success stories, Steingraber said.
Heavy equipment does less damage when it’s farther away from the edge of the road, which is its weakest point, Erb said, so if machinery is able to be in the middle of the road going one way, the road will in the long run be better maintained.
In two-way traffic situations, farmers are in a difficult spot, though, Erb said. Moving over the center line is both illegal and a hazard for oncoming traffic, but driving on the edge of the road is both worse for the road and a tip-over risk for the machinery.
Having open lines of communication can help decrease the number of those incidents. Officials and farmers can work together to find solutions that allow the farmers to complete their work effectively and safely while putting towns and counties in a position that they can rely on farmers if they need help, creating a “give and take” relationship, Koles said.
The problems with roads occur when those relationships between machinery operators and the towns or counties that manage the roads doesn’t exist or when drivers ignore the rules and restrictions on roads that were placed for a reason, Koles said.