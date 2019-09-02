MADISON — While setback requirements, odor control and nutrient management were likely on the minds of many who testified at various public hearings across the state in response to proposed changes to Wisconsin’s livestock facility siting rule, a handful of citizens that testified also brought light to another related item: local impacts of implementation.
The administrative rule, known as ATCP 51, was enacted in 2006 as a way to provide uniform local regulation of livestock facility siting and expansions. Municipalities then voluntarily adopted livestock siting through their own local ordinances to issue permits, following, by law, processes and standards outlined by the state’s ATCP 51.
Since 2006, 26 counties have adopted either a zoning or licensing ordinance related to livestock facility siting and permitting; the remaining 46 counties have either no county-wide ordinances or have seen their towns or cities adopt their own ordinances, with 80% of siting permits issued in about 12 counties across the state. Areas of heavy permitting activity since 2006 include south-central, eastern, central and western parts of the state; many of these counties have enacted either county, town or city ordinances, following guidelines determined by ATCP 51.
While proposed changes to the rule are aimed to improve the processes for local implantation, including better defining procedures for permit modifications, limiting modifications at the local level and allowing local governments to monitor permit compliance themselves, some citizens that spoke at Madison’s hearing on Aug. 22 wondered if there will be too much pressure on local governments — especially when it comes to fees and costs associated with permitting livestock facilities.
Currently, ATCP 51 details a permit fee cap of $1,000, something that has not been considered for change during this round of rule review and something that opponents have been quick to speak about.
“I believe any political subdivision should be allowed to recover actual costs it incurs in the permitting process,” said Harry Pulliam, a rural New Glarus resident.
He provided “a perfect example” in Green County, where taxpayers were on the hook for over $40,000 in expenses to review and oversee permitting for Pinnacle Dairy, a 5,800 head operation near Brodhead.
The town of York, located in Green County, just spent $5,000 drafting their own ordinance to try to better protect themselves from the effects of large farms, said Bethany Storm, a Blanchardville resident. She also believes the maximum permitting fee should be increased to allow for the recovery of expenses by the town and county, much like laws implemented in regards to non-metallic mining.
“My town and county should be able to ask a corporate farmer to pay more than $1,000 in a permit fee,” she added. “That fee does not cover the $40,000 in staff time that Green County paid for this dairy. That fee does not begin to cover the time and attention that I want my local agencies to put towards something as resource intensive and as risky as a large livestock facility.”
In the town of Lake Mills, town chairman Hope Oastdik shared how Jefferson County has been guiding her board in the development of large facilities through county zoning ordinances that were adopted. A large agricultural entity in their town recently approached them about expansion; however, Oastdik believes the taxpayers should not bear the expense of this type development.
“I don’t believe the fees charged have come anywhere near close to what might be the true cost of those educational and review options,” she said.
She also has concerns about her expertise as a local official when it comes to understanding the inspections that may be needed at a facility of this size, as well as the impact of increased truck traffic on the county’s roads as manure is hauled away from the facility.
Oastdik, along with Mike Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association, support the creation of a sixth worksheet for local governments when considering a livestock siting permit, which would explore the impacts that facilities could have on county infrastructure.
“In 2006 when we created this law, this rule, nobody envisioned the size of the farms, the size of the equipment or the weight that is on the roads. That weight has a significant impact on infrastructure,” Koles said. “It is not in despite — it’s simple physics.”
“A sixth worksheet would help us get a very good understanding of what type of infrastructure is needed to manage 21st century agriculture,” he added.
Several others who testified would also like to see those submitting permits to post a bond or other financial security in case of a manure spill or in the case that the operation closes and clean up of the facility needs to be completed at the local level.
“Wisconsin citizens should not be burdened with the millions of dollars it will cost to clean up after these large livestock confinement facilities reach the end of their lives,” said Weenonah Brattset, a farmer and elected town official in Jefferson.
The last of 12 hearings on the proposed changes to ATCP 51 will be held Sept. 5 at the DNR Service Center in Spooner. DATCP will accept comments on the proposed changes until Sept. 13 and present a final draft ruling to the DATCP board at their Nov. 7 meeting.
If the draft is approved by the board, it will move to the Wisconsin Legislature in early 2020.