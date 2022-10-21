Erickson Orchards is best known for the fresh apples picked off its trees, but most of its fruit is destined for a violent end, owner Fred Erickson said.
Every year, Erickson crushes between half and three-quarters of its crop to make juice it sells in gallon jugs. Some also is converted into hard cider, fruit mead and apple brandy by regional wineries and distilleries.
It has always been a laborious process — harvesting the fruit and cleaning it, crushing it and extracting the juice, then pumping it into storage tanks for packaging or sale.
But the entire process recently grew easier and more efficient when the orchard added a massive, commercial-grade apple press that churns out juice faster than the Northwoods can drink it — and just in time for Bayfield’s Apple Festival.
“We will be crushing enough apples to make about 800 gallons of juice this morning,” Erickson said Thursday. “If we worked all day we could get up to 2,000 gallons.”
That is well over the 1,400 gallons he used to be able to process in an 11-hour day, and the new machine requires fewer workers to operate.
“It is unbelievable how well the new machine works,” he said.
Erickson this month received Food and Drug Administration approval to operate the press, the conclusion of a three-year process of rebuilding the machine, which was constructed in 1991.
“I drove all the way to Maine and bought it from a seventh-generation apple orchard,” he said.
Since then it has been a process of finding replacement parts for the press, manufacturing auxiliary components needed for the process of making juice and getting the necessary government approvals.
Bought new, the machine would have cost about $190,000.
“But I don’t have near that much into it, because of what I can do. It’s like rebuilding an old car,” Erickson said, noting that several Bayfield fabricators also had a hand in the project. “It was a combined effort to get this machinery going, and none of us knew what to expect. But now it works awesome.”
The press works by having freshly picked apples loaded into a hopper, which then feeds them into a washing bath and onto a conveyer belt that deposits them in a crusher that shreds the whole apple into pulp. The pulp is then placed on a moving belt that is forced between a series of rollers that squeeze almost all the juice out. The spent pulp then is deposited into a trailer and taken into the orchards where they are used as compost.
Meanwhile, the juice is collected below the press and pumped into a holding tank for processing.
“This has made a world of difference in labor and other costs. It’s just the perfect machine for me,” Erickson said.
The new press benefits not only Erickson, but also the other businesses he supplies with sweet cider that they convert to hard cider, mead, wine and apple brandy.
“It’s one of those great examples of how, when somebody makes that investment to work with a value-added product, it helps support other people,” said Jon Hamilton, owner of White Winter Winery in Iron River. Hamilton buys part of the apple juice he ferments from Erickson, and said the business relationship had been mutually beneficial.
“He’s made that investment to not just do the direct-to-consumer fruits or vegetables, but to work on it at the wholesale level as well,” he said. “With the new press, it’s all coming to fruition.”
Hamilton said one of the hardest parts of operating his business has been finding supplies of locally produced apples and other fruit and honey for him to make his specialty beverage items.
“He will get way better yield from his fruit from that press and that means we will be able to support that local farm even more than we have in the past,” he said.
The new press has also become a highlight of tourist visits to the Erickson Orchards and Country Store operation.
Mary Tripp of Road Scholar, a firm that offers “learning adventures” in over 150 countries, happened to bring a group of tourists Thursday to watch apples being pressed.
“It’s very exciting to see this,” she said. “Today is the day we have been visiting the apple orchards, and it’s a great experience for the group.”
Tripp said tour members came from all over the United States.
“It’s just amazing,” said Jerry Thompson, of Huntley, Ill. “I’ve never really thought about it, but now I know how my apple juice is made.”