Erickson Orchard owner Fred Erickson collects juice from a new apple press at the orchard. The machine produces more juice more efficiently than his old machine, and it got up and running just in time for Bayfield’s Apple Festival.

Erickson Orchards is best known for the fresh apples picked off its trees, but most of its fruit is destined for a violent end, owner Fred Erickson said.

Every year, Erickson crushes between half and three-quarters of its crop to make juice it sells in gallon jugs. Some also is converted into hard cider, fruit mead and apple brandy by regional wineries and distilleries.

Erickson with the 800 pounds of apples that were crushed and juiced Thursday. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)

