In a state that prides itself on milk, cheese and yogurt, there’s few things more Wisconsinite than an old-fashioned dairy breakfast in the month of June.
Residents of Monroe County will be treated to such an event from 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4 at Hawk High Dairy Farm, just north of Norwalk, for the annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast. Organizers expect a healthy turnout, with 2,500 to 3,000 people eating breakfast and many more visitors stopping by to see the farm, view exhibits and commune with their neighbors.
“We’re bringing the community together, so it’s a pretty huge undertaking. We always have high expectations and we’ve been very successful,” said Keith Giraud, a member of the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast Committee. “The only thing is that Mother Nature might put a damper on it a little bit, but otherwise we’ve always been very successful.”
Participants can expect a dairy-oriented spread, highlighted by cheese omelets, cheese curds, donut holes and ice cream served by Culver’s, among other treats. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Recreational activities include educational displays, children’s games, a tour of Hawk High Dairy, a showcase of antique tractors on site, horse drawn wagon rides and educational demonstrations with animals that live on the property.
The event is billed as a means to bring the community together, Giraud said. As the years pass and people become more disconnected from their food sources, dairy breakfasts like Monroe County’s serve as a means to educate, network and bridge divides in American life.
“There is a lot of families that are disconnected from what’s going on in our farm culture,” Giraud said. “A lot of kids may know farmers or have farmers in their family that are two or three generations out, but they don’t have it for themselves. They don’t have that opportunity to get on a farm and see where their food comes from. This way they have an opportunity to get on a farm and realize what it takes to produce the food they buy in the store.”
Every year, a farm is selected to host the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast — a selection process that has only grown more and more difficult, Giraud observed, as more and more dairies close their doors over the years. By bringing people out to eat good farm-grown food and spend time with their neighbors, the hope is that the ethos of Wisconsin agriculture can be passed on to another generation.
Situated in the region’s rolling turtleback hills and picturesque bluffs that dot much of southwestern Wisconsin, Hawk High Dairy will be hosting the event for the second time, the last being 2000. Founded in 1989, the dairy has grown into an operation sprawled across about 1,500 acres — 500 of which is utilized for feed crops, while the other 900-1,000 is rented — and 650 head of cattle.
Originally founded by Bob and Connie Radke, Hawk High Dairy is now being passed to Walker Rynes and his siblings, who represent the third generation of the family to take the helm. It isn’t always easy to operate a dairy in the modern era, Rynes said, but it’s hard to beat a lifestyle working the land and spending time outdoors for much of the day.
“You’ll get to see how a farm operates, how the dairy industry works today,” Rynes said of the upcoming dairy breakfast. “It’s important to have that connection to the community, to show consumers where their food comes from, and we’re more than happy to do so.”