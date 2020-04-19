Randy Romanski, interim secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, looks forward to the time when he can visit with stakeholders face-to-face, but until then, he continues to engage in weekly conference calls with various industries to get a better understanding on just how COVID-19 is impacting those industries and what DATCP and other organizations can do to help during these times.
Romanski and DATCP staff worked closely with DFW to ensure limits on milk purchases were lifted at grocery stores across the state. The organizations also worked together to educate the public on why these limits were in place and help grocers feel comfortable with removing those limits from their stores.
They are seeing success in getting those limits lifted, but if customers still see limits at their store, they are encouraged to ask the store manager about lifting the limit. Customers may also visit WisconsinDairy.org/stoplimits and email information about the limits to DFW so they can investigate that claim.
“We want people to know at this time that farmers are faced with this really difficult choice of disposing of milk and it’s an interesting dynamic to go to a grocery store and see limits being placed on the store,” he said.
Another partnership was also unveiled last week with the announcement of the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program, a partnership between Milwaukee-based Hunger Task Force, DFW and DATCP. Wisconsin dairy farmers will be paid to supply milk to Kemps cooperative in Cedarburg; in turn, Hunger Task Force has committed up to $1 million in fluid milk purchases from Kemps, distributing that milk to food banks and food pantries through the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin.
The first of those fluid milk purchases were set to arrive at the location of Hunger Task Force on Friday, April 17.
“This is the kind of result we hope for when we talk about keeping the food supply chain moving,” Romanski said. “We want people to know DATCP is doing everything we can to help the industry find solutions like this.”
“We’re hoping that the U.S. Department of Agriculture can replicate this on a much larger scale, on a federal level, and we’ll continue to advocate for that,” he added.
There has been interest from other stakeholders on how a partnership like this could emerge for other commodities, with Romanski asking those farmers and processors with questions to contact DFW. DATCP is also planning to have someone serve as a contact person for questions surrounding commodities other than dairy as well.
While this partnership came about quickly, and results of this partnership will be seen quickly, Romanski said it also emphasizes the need to continue to muster the support and flexibility that the USDA can provide.
“DATCP doesn’t have the funding available to it to make a substantial infusion of dollars to move product from farmers and processors to the food distribution network. In fact, there were no DATCP dollars included in the Dairy Recovery Program — that was all donation generated,” he said. “We need the full purchasing power of the USDA, sooner rather than later, to make an infusion of a substantial amount of resources to make that connection happen, to move product, to move commodities from farmers who want to find a home for that product to consumers who need them.”
“At this point, I think there are a lot of ideas out there,” he added. “We just need to move forward and move forward quickly. There’s a need for that right now, and that’s what we’re hearing from the industry and from farmers.”