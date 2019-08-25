The Ozaukee County Demonstration Farm Network and Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families are holding "Conservation in Ozaukee," a field day featuring innovative practices local farmers are trying this year to better soil health and water quality. The event will be held on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Melichar Broad Acres, 3990 Willow Lane, Port Washington.
Jamie Patton with UW-Madison's Nutrient and Pest Management Program will be a guest speaker, teaching attendees how these practices are impacting the soils. The field day is free, and lunch will be provided.
An RSVP is requested by Sept. 5 to Jim Melichar, 262-206-1731 or jpmelichar@gmail.com, or Andy Holschbach, 262-284-8271 or aholschbach@co.ozaukee.wi.us.