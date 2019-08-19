Denmark Dairy, E7455 County Road B, Colfax, will host the 12th Annual Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Denmark Dairy was established in 1902 and is owned and operated by Dennis and Mary and Karl and Mandy Kragness.
Farm-City Day is an opportunity for the public to see and tour a working farm. This free event is aimed at educating the community on where and how food is produced and showing how agriculture has evolved and progressed over the last 50 years.
Farm-City Day attendees will be able to tour the dairy farm on foot and on tractor-driven wagon rides with tour guides from the Chippewa Valley Technical College Agri-Science program.
Attendees will also be able to interact with numerous agriculture educational displays and demonstrations, participate in kids’ activities and visit the petting zoo. Food will be available for purchase from Willing Workers 4-H Club. There will be many other special attractions at the event from participating vendors.
Denmark Dairy has prioritized efficiency and cow comfort and safety as their herd has grown. In 2015, they implemented a complex sand separation system designed to reclaim over 90% of the sand and reuse it for bedding. They have constructed a mechanically ventilated barn for 400 cows and a calving center and have expanded the parlor to facilitate milking the cows three times a day.
In 2019, Denmark Dairy bought a 900-cow farm near Ridgeland and plan to use this facility for milking first lactation animals while using the Colfax farm for transition cows and second and later lactation animals. Denmark Dairy currently milks 2,400 cows, farms over 4,500 acres and has close to 40 employees who complete the majority of their own cropping, harvesting and manure removal.
Each year Farm-City Day rotates its location between Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties to represent a variety of local farming operations in the Chippewa Valley. This event is supported by Chippewa Valley area businesses, agriculture groups and many local volunteers. Visit Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day’s website at www.farm-cityday.com, their Facebook page, or their Instagram page for more information on the event.
To get to Denmark Dairy, take exit 61 from Highway 12/29 near Elk Mound and turn north onto Highway 40. After six miles, turn left onto County Road B for two miles.
Contact Farm-City Day Committee Chair Katie Wantoch via email at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or the Extension Dunn County Office at 715-232-1636 with questions.