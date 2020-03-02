Farming can be a lonely profession, according to Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota’s Driftless Chapter President Erik Harris.
Harris said the remedy to that is to just give farmers the opportunity to get together and talk about what is and isn’t working on their farms.
To accomplish that, Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota’s Driftless Chapter started a series of farmers roundtable events in 2019 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The events are cosponsored by the Izaak Walton League, League of Women Voters, Minnesota State College Southeast, University of Minnesota Extension and the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship and continue with a March 14 event in Chatfield, Minn.
Harris has heard from farmers who have expressed the need to talk to each other more to avoid a “lone wolf” feeling in the face of usual farm concerns, policy, unusual weather, trade and farm succession.
Rather than bring in speakers for their meetings, the SFA meetings rely on farmers for help with the topics of discussion.
“One thing we’ve come across in a preponderence of events for farmers where they come in and listen to a speaker,” Harris said. “We wanted to create more of a dialog between farmers and open up discussion.
“We want to begin to re-engage the farming community as a group, so we thought that we’d rely on the expertise of the farmers themselves.”
The 2019 events drew about 20 farmers each. Conversations ranged from farm life and how networking can help farmers thrive to the weather and farming methods, Harris said.
Communication with and educating consumers on the challenges associated with farming continues to be a major area of focus for farmers, according to responses, Harris said.
“(T)he quality of ideas expressed by the participants is significant,” SFA’s Tikki Heublein said in a release following the workshops. “It was really gratifying to work with their input.”
The next Farmer-Community Roundtable event will be Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 124 Winona St. E, Chatfield, Minn. The event is designed for people to network and discuss what’s working or not working for them at the beginning of a new season.
For more information, visit www.sfa-mn.org/driftless, email driftless@sfa-mn.org or call 844-922-5573, ext. 711.