The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a manure spill that occurred in northern Vernon County which resulted in a fish kill in Knapp Creek.
On the evening of Oct. 30, land-applied manure from Mlsna East Town Dairy left the intended application site and ran into an unnamed tributary to the west of Knapp Valley Road in Westby. Manure ultimately entered Knapp Creek south of the Mlsna Dam. The dairy reported to the DNR an estimated 3,000 gallons of manure had left the field.
Immediately after the spill, DNR staff observed dead fish in the unnamed tributary flowing south along Knapp Valley Road, as well as in Knapp Creek between Kelbel Road and McElhose Hollow Road. So far, DNR staff have reported 118 dead trout within this area. DNR staff has been onsite several times since Oct. 31.
The investigation is ongoing. The DNR will share additional information as it becomes available.