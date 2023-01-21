Dinner

A delicious dinner of wild-caught Alaskan salmon, purple sweet potato and a fresh aquaponics salad.

 Kara Berlage

Yes, I really do get that question, “Do you eat this way all the time?” The answer is a resounding “yes!” Our family eats what we grow or what we source through our network of local producers. We eat seasonally and fresh. We make each meal entirely from scratch while maintaining a 12- to 18-hour workday.

I’m astonished by how many people I meet who say they cannot afford to eat healthy and local. The rebuttal to eating wholesome comes automatically, as if this is common knowledge. Well, I’m sorry, but it is just a myth — a very harmful myth.

