Down on the Farm: Dramatic season transitions

Autumn comes to the barnyard.

 Photo by Laura Berlage

Just last week, the high was 75. The sun was shining, though the wind kept us from overheating. Rain was blowing in overnight, and we occasionally had to hang onto the shade canopy over the chicken butchering station to keep it from blowing away.

We were grateful for the lingering warmth, as it’s no fun butchering outside with freezing fingers. We’re also quite grateful that we are not butchering chickens today, just one week later. On Monday the high was 35 degrees, and it was snowing and blowing out like a day in winter.

