Kenosha, Racine and Walworth have been named as primary counties under a natural disaster designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a result of drought conditions.
The designation means that the USDA’s Farm Service Agency can “extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans,” according to the USDA announcement.
Potential uses for the emergency loans include replacement of essential items, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. The loans will be based on extent of losses, security available and repayment ability, according to the USDA.
In Wisconsin, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha counties are listed as contiguous counties that are also eligible for aid. In Illinois, Boone, Lake and McHenry counties are eligible as contiguous counties.
The application deadline is Feb. 22, 2022. For more information, visit farmers.gov or contact your local USDA Service Center.