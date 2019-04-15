Eau Claire County, host of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in 2020, is looking for two co-chairpeople for the Tent City Committee.
Tent City is a major part of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, according to Bob Panzer, vice chairman of the show’s Executive Committee, and co-chairs are needed for coordination of volunteers, managing Tent City, organizing UTV/golf-cart-driver training sessions and providing guidance to exhibitors at the show. There is a job description available for the co-chairperson positions.
The 2020 show will be July 21-23 at Huntsinger Farms near Eau Claire. The family farms 5,500 acres, and it is the largest horseradish farm in the U.S.
Anyone interested in helping with the Tent City Committee can contact Mark Hagedorn, executive secretary of the show, at the Eau Claire Extension office, 715-839-4712, or Bob Panzer, vice chairman of the Executive Commitee, at 920-539-8728 or email tbpanzer@gmail.com.