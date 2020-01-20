EAU CLAIRE — The 2018 Farm Bill improved some of the decisions farmers looking at risk-protection programs had to make over options from the 2014 Farm Bill, according to several agriculture experts.
But protection programs on the dairy side of things go beyond farm bill programs, according to Marin Bozic, assistant professor in the Department of Applied Economics at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
The 2018 Farm Bill created the Dairy Margin Coverage program to protect the milk price to feed margin. Dairy Revenue Protection is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency and is a new tool that is like crop insurance for milk.
With Wisconsin losing 10% of its dairy herds in 2019 and Minnesota losing 13%, Bozic called the risk-protection programs a welcome opportunity for the industry.
“There’s nothing more sad than a 35, 40 year old who wanted to have his own dairy and support his family and then have to exit, not because it’s time to retire but because it’s time to choose a different career,” Bozic said Jan. 9 during the Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference in Eau Claire. “It’s a really, really difficult situation in the dairy sector.”
Bozic called the 2018 Farm Bill’s Dairy Margin Coverage program an improvement over the Dairy Margin Protection Program that was part of the 2014 Farm Bill. Premiums dropped by about 70% in the DMC from what was offered with the MPP.
“They tweaked the Margin Protection Program but thought the program was so bad they had to change the name so that people would forget what we had from 2015 and look at it with fresh eyes,” Bozic said.
The Dairy Revenue Protection Program, which Bozic helped create, is a risk-management strategy that can complement the new farm bill program, Bozic said. If a farmer’s cost of production is higher than can be protected with DMC, farmers can overlay Dairy Revenue Protection plan.
“The farm bill program is very generous for the first 200 cows, and after that you’re on your own,” Bozic said. “Dairy Revenue Protection is a different world. The government imposes no limits on how much milk can be protected with Dairy Revenue Protection, as long as you actually make that milk.”
“The nice thing about the farm bill is it allows you to protect the same pounds with both Dairy Revenue Protection and DMC. If you protect the same pounds with two programs and the price really goes down in a big way, you get payments from two programs and combined, the payments will rise to the level of the cost of production. It can make a bad year not so bad.”
Since program beginnings in October 2018, Dairy-RP has grown to the point of protecting between 4 and 6.5 billion pounds per month. Bozic said farmers tend to protect milk for nearby quarters of the year when they start before extending coverage to a year out.
“The harrowing part of this is it doesn’t pay out very frequently,” Bozic said. “Seventy percent of the time, you will feel like your money is wasted without the right frame of mind. This is an insurance. When a program like Dairy-RP does not pay out, you should feel good about it as long as you have confidence that it will pay out when you actually need it.”
Crops
Farmers should be prepared to update their yield information when looking at commodity support programs, UW-Extension Chippewa County Agriculture Agent Jerry Clark said Jan. 7 at a UW-Extension informational meeting about program election for Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage under the 2018 USDA Farm Bill in Ladysmith.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, The Agriculture Risk Coverage Program is an income support program that provides payments when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. The Price Loss Coverage Program provides income support payments when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference point.
ARC will depend on county yields and national prices, while PLC will offer a price floor at the national level of $3.70 for corn and $8.40 for soybeans.
“For corn, PLC has a higher expected payment with current price expectations,” Clark said. “If something happens — drought, a big trade deal — and corn becomes short, and the price goes off the chart, PLC is not going to pay.”
Crop producers have until March 15 to elect PLC, ARC-County or ARC-Individual for all covered commodity base acres on a farm under the 2018 Farm Bill. This election will apply to the farm for 2019. The deadline is June 30 to get coverage for 2020.
“If your farm is much different than the county average, that’s when you may want to look at signing up for that ARC-(Individual) tool,” Clark said.
UW-Madison ag and applied economics professor and Extension specialist Paul Mitchell has resources to help with commodity support program decision making at https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup.