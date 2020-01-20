EAU CLAIRE — Every five years — to coincide with the Census of Agriculture conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service — Steven Deller, professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics at UW-Madison, examines the contribution of agriculture to the Wisconsin economy.
According to Deller’s research, all of agriculture — including on-farm and food-processing activity — contributes $104.8 billion to the state’s economy, up from $88 billion five years ago. Of that $104.8 billion, $22 billion is contributed by on-farm activity and $82.7 is contributed by food processing activity.
Dairy contributes $45.6 billion to the state’s economy, and dairy processing accounts for roughly two-thirds of that contribution.
“So when you think about agriculture in Wisconsin, the contribution is not coming so much from the farm side of things, but from the food-processing side of it,” Deller said Jan. 9 during the Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference in Eau Claire. “One thing I really like about what’s happening is Wisconsin is, when I first came here, the dairy farmers and the dairy processors blamed each other for their woes. That’s changed. Now farmers and processors realize they’re in the same boat. What’s good for one is good for the other.
“So when we think about agriculture in Wisconsin, we have to think beyond the farm gate and think about processors as part of that mix.”
Because Milwaukee County is home to a large part of the food processing done is the state, considering processing along with on-farm activities can have quite a benefit to the rest of the ag industry, Deller said.
“If food processing is part of the agriculture mix, that means that agriculture is an urban issue as well as a rural issue,” he said. “When legislators from Milwaukee start to think of agriculture as more of an urban issue, the industry gets their support.”
Deller credited the diversity of the state’s agriculture industry for providing stabilization during downturns in the economy.
“Through the Great Recession, agriculture was actually a source of stability for the larger economy, and part of that is due to the diversity,” Deller said. “Wisconsin agriculture is a little more insulated against things like trade with China.”
Overall, Deller said the economy will continue to grow at a moderate pace and the number of new jobs created is going to slow down. Because previous economic forecasts were overly pessimistic, Deller said economists are questioning their confidence in making future forecasts.
“We’re in a 10-year expansion,” he said. “It can’t last forever. But then again, I’ve been saying that for three years.
“We’ve been saying we’re going to go into a recession for three years, and we’ve been wrong. But what we do feel comfortable saying is we’re not going to see a rapid acceleration of the economy. It’s going to be modest, essentially slow.”