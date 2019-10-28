Enrollment is now open for the Yahara Pride Farms cost-share program. The deadline to enroll is Nov. 15 and is open to farmers in the Yahara Watershed, which includes southern Columbia, Dane and northern Rock counties.
The program is designed to help minimize the risk associated with trying new conservation practices on the farm. One of the program goals is to provide farmers with value in hopes they continue or combine endorsed practices for even greater environmental impact. In particular, cover crops and low-disturbance manure injection have proven extremely effective in reducing phosphorus loss from farm fields while increasing soil health and crop yields.
“The cost-share program has been effective in encouraging farmers in the watershed to try new things to benefit water quality,” said Jeff Endres, Yahara Pride Farms chairman. “These techniques have become best-management practices for the farmers who have tried them. We would love to see additional farmers participate for the first time.”
Visit yaharapridefarms.org to enroll by completing the 2019 cost-share program form and returning it by mail. Yahara Pride Farms will follow up when forms are received to determine if any changes or adjustments are needed. A nutrient management plan must be submitted for any acres enrolled in the program and cost-share checks are distributed at the organization’s March Watershed-Wide Conference, scheduled for March 5, 2020.
Yahara Pride Farms is committed to collecting and analyzing data from the cost-share program. This past July, they released the 2018 Phosphorus Report documenting that farmers in the program reduced phosphorus delivery to the Madison lakes and the Yahara River by 22,000 lbs. Since 2012, farmers in the program have documented a total phosphorus savings of nearly 68,000 lbs.