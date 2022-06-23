9:30-10:30 Wisconsin Foundation Quarter Horse
10:30-11:15 Meyer Farms 10 Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch
11:15-Noon Draft Horse Pulling
Noon-1:00 Classic Draft Horse Show Hitches
1:00-1:30 Clark County Mounted Search & Rescue
1:30-2:15 Draft Horse working
2:15-3:00 Meyer Farms 10 Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch
3:00-4:00 Integrity Horsemanship, trainer Randall Shirk
Meyer Farms 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch:
When Clark County last hosted Farm Technology Days in 2005, a new feature at the show was the Meyer Farms 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch. The hitch started as a novelty class at the Central Wisconsin State Fair a few years earlier. While the class was held only a few years at the fair, the Meyers were game to hitch it twice a day, each day at the 2005 show. It was a hit! Since then, the hitch has been featured at several Farm Technology Days, most recently at Wood County in 2018. It has also appeared at numerous fairs and festivals across Wisconsin including the Midwest Horse Fair and most-recently the Dairyfest Parade in Marshfield.
The unique hitch has the ten horses in a “bowling pin” configuration: one leader, then a team with three behind them and four on the wheel (closest to the wagon). No two horses are one-in-front-of-another. The teamster has four sets of lines in his hands, one pair for each tier of horses. Originally driven by Randy Meyer, son Kris now handles the lines assisted by his son Ty.
Draft Horse Work:
Jason and Katrina Julian started dairy farming in 1996. Nine years later they started to incorporate draft horses into the operation. They added a horse logging service (legacy horse logging) in 2008. They milk 50 cows on the 250-acre organic farm. Most of their work is done with American Brabant horses. They also cut and skid approximately 45 semi-loads of wood with the horses each winter. Jason is the current president of the American Brabant Association.
Draft Horse Pullers:
John Petras- Has been around draft horses for 40 years and been pulling 25 years He has also done logging and farming with horses
Randall Shirk- 'Integrity Horsemanship:
DAY 1) Bridle control and emotional training; calm down cue
DAY 2) Solving and preventing problems with your horse; how to speak the horse language.
DAY 3) Calm down cue and how to work with that nervous horse and distractions.
WIFQHA:
The amazingly versatile Foundation, Quarter Horse can do it all; race quickly around obstacles; safely maneuver around trail obstructions; stop on a dime and turn quickly after a rogue cow. You name it, the foundation quarter horse can do it. See these incredible animals demonstrate these skills. Plus, there will be a mare and foal to interact with.
To find out more about the Wisconsin Foundation Quarter Horse Association go to www.wifqha.org
Clark County Mounted Search and Rescue:
This group was formed for the purpose of assisting in search and rescue efforts in the county. The group can cover a large geography in remote locations. Members have a great vantage point from atop the horse. The horses can work steady for 12-15 hours.