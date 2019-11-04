In an effort to provide producers with an alternative livestock marketing option, Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association has now received organic certification for its Sparta and Marion markets. The certification was recently approved by Nature’s International Certification Services, an organization this is accredited by the USDA’s National Organic Program.
“The organic certification is another step we’ve taken toward meeting our producer’s livestock marketing needs,” said Curt Larson, president and CEO of Equity. “Our Sparta and Marion market sales will offer organic producers a premium price with quality services.”
Once employee training has been completed, dates for first sales will be scheduled. Organic producers are asked to please call Sparta at 608-269-3104 or Marion at 715-754-5227 for additional information.