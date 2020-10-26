This spring, many Americans found themselves staring at the walls of their homes more often than they likely normally would have.
Cell phone mobility data showed that Wisconsinites’ mobility plummeted to 55% below typical levels in late March and early April, according to social distancing trend data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a global health research center at the University of Washington.
With people staying home that much more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for gasoline cratered quickly. And when that demand fell, it wasn’t only the oil industry that felt it.
Ethanol, which is produced primarily from corn and blended into most gasoline, was also thrust into a precarious situation, with many plants going off-line or otherwise reducing their production to deal with the circumstances.
The entire ethanol industry was “decimated,” said Erik Huschitt, CEO and general manager of Badger State Ethanol, which is based in Monroe near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Badger State Ethanol, which employs 50 people, has kept running throughout the pandemic, but it “wasn’t always financially pretty,” Huschitt said.
Corn prices also took a hit, with Mike Duerst, who farms 800 acres — about 350 of them in corn — with his brother south of Verona in Dane County, saying that he was lucky that he didn’t have to sell anything when the prices were at their worst.
Mobility steadily increased from mid-April to June, according to the same IHME data, but since then, the trend has generally stayed around 10 to 15% below typical mobility.
Although some ethanol plants are still down, Huschitt said, an equilibrium between supply and demand has started to form.
Corn prices are also better than they once were, but Duerst said he’s still looking for the right price to forward contract the rest of the corn he doesn’t already have booked. Corn prices also have to contend with China and any potential consequences if the country stops buying, Duerst said.
Despite some steps back toward more normal operations, the ethanol industry is still hurting.
The ethanol industry has been limited in the amount of pandemic relief that it has seen in that despite widespread economic relief totaling billions of dollars for agriculture, which Huschitt said was rightfully given, nothing has specifically been earmarked for ethanol yet.
Still, while COVID-19 hurt when it hit, Huschitt said that the ethanol industry wasn’t going to complain and ask for “hand-outs,” even if by not being very vocal, the industry might fall to the wayside in relief discussions.
That doesn’t mean that the industry has seen nothing in the form of relief, though. Individual plants have been able to take advantage of relief initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program. Badger State Ethanol did apply for and receive a PPP loan, Huschitt said.
While additional COVID-19 relief might be nice, especially if any future relief packages include specific appropriations for ethanol, Huschitt declined to speculate as to what a dream relief package for ethanol would look like and said the industry would likely settle for stricter enforcement of federal law when it comes to meeting ethanol use requirements and being able to hold the Environmental Protection Agency accountable.
The Renewable Fuel Standard program obligates refiners or importers of gasoline or diesel to blend in certain amounts of renewable fuel or buy credits, referred to as RINs, to come into compliance.
Waivers issued by the EPA to oil refineries under the program, which can exempt refiners who claim economic hardship from meeting those standards, have been a sore spot for the ethanol industry.
Figures from the ethanol industry claim that under the current administration, demand for 4 billion gallons of ethanol has been lost due to these small refinery exemptions.
In mid-September, the EPA rejected over 50 retroactive “gap-year” requests for small refinery exemptions, a move widely considered as a win for farmers.
That the EPA had even considered the petitions in the first place, however, was a move that was criticized by many, including several federal legislators — primarily of rural, corn-producing states — and biofuels trade groups.
A January ruling from the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals had overturned three exemptions, deemed to have been wrongfully granted by the EPA, and had put the future of the way the EPA has issued small refinery exemptions into doubt. Ethanol advocates have pushed to have the ruling applied nationally to limit exemptions, and the recent retroactive exemption requests, which an EPA update in June showed were being considered, had been viewed by many in the ethanol industry as an attempt by oil refiners to evade the court ruling.
The ethanol industry is still waiting to hear if the EPA will grant or reject several more retroactive exemption requests as well as whether they’ll do so for additional exemption requests from 2019 and 2020.
The EPA has also yet to announce its proposed rule for biofuel targets for 2021 under the RFS program. In 2019, the EPA released it proposed rule for 2020 renewable volume obligations in July and released finalized volume requirements in December.
In August, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told press that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the rule-making process more difficult this year.
Duerst said he can understand where the frustration with the government’s handling of ethanol comes from.
“We don’t get to make the rules, and we have to live by the rules,” Duerst said. “The government’s really good. They make the rules, and they can just change them whenever they seem to feel like changing them. And there’s no accountability to them.”
Growing impact
Most U.S. ethanol is produced in the Midwest, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that 14.16 billion gallons of ethanol were included in finished motor gasoline consumed in 2019, a little under 10% of the total 142.71 billion gallons of finished gasoline.
A report from the Renewable Fuels Association on 2019 ethanol imports and exports showed that a little over 9% of the ethanol produced in the U.S. was exported, while a little over 1% of ethanol consumed in the U.S. was imported.
According to figures from the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, the nine ethanol plants in Wisconsin, ranked ninth of all ethanol producing states, produce over 500 million gallons of ethanol each year, use over 180 million bushels of corn annually, generate $4.2 billion in economic activity and impact 19,000 jobs.
At Badger State Ethanol, Huschitt said they have the capacity to produce 90 million gallons of ethanol annually — more than double the plant’s initial 40-million-gallon capacity when it started production in 2002. The plant uses 31 million bushels of corn.
The corn used at Badger State Ethanol comes from Wisconsin and upper Illinois, Huschitt said. That Wisconsin had adequate corn that could go into ethanol production was one of the factors that went into the company’s decision to be based in Monroe, which also had the utilities they were looking for and was located on a rail line, Huschitt said.
The majority of the corn grown on Duerst’s farm, which also has feeder steers and soybeans, wheat, and alfalfa, goes into ethanol production. Forty to fifty thousand bushels are taken to either Badger State Ethanol or Valero in Jefferson, with the destination dependent on pricing as Jefferson is a little farther haul, Duerst said.
Duerst said he opts to sell corn to ethanol plants because it’s the “best price available.”
Huschitt said that consumers can make a difference in the industry by making a “conscious decision” to select higher ethanol blends at the gas pump.
Most gasoline sold in the U.S., rated E10, contains up to 10% ethanol. E15 and E85 blends also exist.
E10 can be used in all gasoline engine vehicles, according to the EIA, and the EPA began allowing the use of E15 in conventional gas-powered vehicles model year 2001 or newer in 2011. E85 can only be used in flex-fuel vehicles.
Ethanol in fuel hasn’t been free from criticism, though. Among common complaints and concerns are potential damage to small engines, lower fuel economy and intensive corn farming to produce the amount of corn needed for ethanol.
But, Duerst said, any normal car used on a regular basis shouldn’t see ill effects from ethanol in fuel.
In expanding on the benefits of ethanol, Huschitt said that ethanol is a value-added product that produces zero waste and important byproducts, including carbon dioxide and distillers grains. In light of COVID-19, Badger State Ethanol was also able to produce alcohol to be used in hand sanitizer.
Also, ethanol is a renewable source of fuel and can be part of the solution to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, Huschitt said.
The benefits that can be found from ethanol are myriad, from the environment and agriculture to the economy and consumers, Huschitt stated.
For Duerst, though, the economic benefits from a strong ethanol industry in the state are front and center.
“This is what keeps rural Wisconsin functioning,” Duerst said.