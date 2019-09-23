From winter-killed alfalfa to heavy spring rains and late-planted corn followed by more wet weather in May and June, many farmers have seen their forage inventories stretched to the limit.
“It hasn’t been an easy month, an easy last several months, and certainly last couple of years,” John Goeser, director of nutritional research and innovation with Rock River Lab in Watertown and adjunct assistant professor in the dairy science department at UW-Madison, said during a Sept. 11 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin webinar on optimizing the 2019 crop year.
Goeser said it is likely that corn harvest for silage has been pushed into September for most producers, and an early frost is an unwelcome thought.
“I know there’s some drier ground in the central part of the state that has been taken off, but in southwest Wisconsin we were at 74% moisture on (Sept. 4), the earliest we’ll be harvesting will be the end of September,” he said. “And typically southwest Wisconsin is some of the first off.”
Goeser said there could be some bright spots coming out of the growing season. For example, in some early chopped corn silage, he has seen some outstanding fiber digestibility, he said.
“There are going to be some hidden benefits,” he said. “I don’t look at this as being a catastrophic growing season by any means.”
Goeser offered management tips to rebound from a slow start and navigate a potentially challenging corn-silage season with future markets and dairy economics in mind.
Between 2004 and 2015, the dairy industry experienced extreme market volatility with farmers able to recoup some of what was lost during extreme lows when the market shifted to its extreme highs, but in the past three years, Goeser argues the margins have tightened to the point where farmers will have to figure out how to more effectively make milk at around a $15 to $16 per hundredweight break even point.
“The market has been flooded with milk, so I don’t know that we need to produce more, but we need to do it more efficiently,” he said. “Unfortunately, what we’re dealing with this year is going to make that a challenge.”
Winterkill and delayed or prevented plantings have exhausted forage inventories, leading farmers in many cases to seek alternatives, Goeser said.
Goeser recommends consistency with cows’ diets and planning ahead if it looks like a farmer will face a shortage of forage.
When dealing with prevented plant acres, he said it will likely be best to not wait for a killing frost to harvest crops like a cover crop corn, sorghum Sudan or teff that were planted on these acres.
“I have a sneaking suspicion we’re going to be dealing with quite a few acres out there that will be exposed to a frost,” he said. “Dry matter is going to be critical for these crops we’re going to end up putting in a silo or in a bag or in a pile.
“Don’t look to take these crops as hay. We just don’t have the drying weather as it gets late in the year.”
Goeser said moisture content will also be critical for soybeans or peas.
“If we can wilt these down at take them at less than 65 percent moisture, it’s going to help us out in stabilizing and fermenting these,” he said. “Soybeans that were planted too late, or if we end up with a frost, we can take these off as forage.”
For the 2019 silage season, Goeser recommended farmers scout fields with an agronomist and assess the corn’s growth stage. U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports give corn across much of the U.S. good to excellent ratings, he said, but that doesn’t guarantee the standing crop makes it to the finish line for silage or high-moisture corn.
“If frost appears inevitable, consider harvesting some of your corn ahead of time to avoid having to harvest a whole bunch of acres at the same time,” he said. “When corn is frosted and killed off — regardless of whether it’s 95 or 115 day corn — it’s going to start drying down at the same rate. Recognizing that dry matter is absolutely critical from a stability and quality standpoint, we want to be feeding as high-quality feed as we can for the next 12 to 18 months.”