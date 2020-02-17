WISCONSIN DELLS — With more than 95% of the world’s population located outside the borders of the United States, exports remain a huge piece of the puzzle when it comes to U.S. agriculture. And according to Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council, it’s where he predicts the growth will be for U.S. barley, corn, sorghum and other grain-related products that include ethanol and distiller’s dried grains.
LeGrand was a participant in an export panel at the Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo on Feb. 6, joined by Paul Burke, a senior director with the U.S. Soybean Export Council; and Maria Zieba, director of international affairs with the National Pork Producers Council. Willie Vogt, editorial director for Farm Progress, served as the panel’s moderator.
Burke said the big question on everyone’s minds at the U.S. Soybean Export Council is what will happen with China now that Phase I of the U.S.’s trade deal has been signed. China is a huge market for U.S. soybeans, and while no one single market can replace China when it comes to soybeans, it was important for the council to diversify and double down on new markets like India and countries in the sub-Sahara region of the world.
Reception to U.S. soybean exports into India wasn’t so good at first, Burke said, but the Indian market “has all the earmarks China did in the 1980s.” Over the past 10 years, the U.S. Soybean Export Council has made significant progress in India — and it’s had ripple effects on nearby countries such as Pakistan, which increased its domestic crush capacity to feed its chicken and fish industries.
North Africa, specifically Egypt, comes in as the third largest export market for U.S. soybeans, and it’s growing fast, Burke said. The council keeps an eye on Nigeria as well; it’s an emerging market as it already has a soybean industry, but as animal agriculture grows in that country, there will be a need to support those animals with feed. Growing that market could be a win-win for everyone, Burke said.
While Canada, Mexico and Japan remain important trade partners for U.S. soybeans, it’s also important for the Council to shift a bit of its focus to markets that aren’t as mature in countries that have more population and where the economy is predicted to grow.
Similarly, India is a priority for the U.S. Grains Council as well.
With programs in more than 50 countries, the U.S. Grains Council is about to open their 10th office, this one in India. The nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the use of U.S. grains is also interested in “horizon markets” like Myanmar and countries in Africa that have a renewed interest in improving animal agriculture.
Mexico and Japan remain the top U.S. corn customers and are of immediate focus for the council, but in the short to medium term, LeGrand said there is a reason there is a high concentration of U.S. Grains Council offices in Asia.
“We really see the growth potential there,” LeGrand said.
The National Pork Producers Council represents 60,000 American pork producers and 42 affiliated state associations across the country. And while Zieba admitted there were “very big wins in 2019,” there is still some more effort needed in 2020 to ensure U.S. pork is exported around the world.
What has really helped U.S. pork are free trade agreements; more pork is exported to countries with a free trade agreement than countries without one. However, over the next few years the U.S. Pork Producers Council aims to recapture lost markets that include Mexico, Japan and China.
Japan remains the largest export market for U.S. pork, and while China remains a large market for pork as well, countries like Canada and Mexico are also big for pork exports with 40% of U.S. pork going into those countries.
Each country has particular interest in different parts of the carcass, with large amounts of ham and shoulders going into Mexico, large amounts of loins going into Japan and various parts treated as delicacies in China and countries in southeast Asia. If those markets weren’t available, the U.S. wouldn’t be able to get as much money from the hog carcass.
To Zieba, it pays to have a well balanced portfolio when it comes to U.S. pork, which is why the U.S. Pork Producers Council has been exploring other markets for U.S. pork.
“Some of the focus for us is to open markets that we haven’t traditionally been in and a lot of that is in southeast Asia — the Philippines, Thailand — these are big pork consuming countries where we have limited or no market access and we’re focusing on those markets,” she said.
Vietnam has been a priority market access country for years as well, and with African swine fever in Vietnam, there will be a need for protein there as they cull their herd, Zieba added. Vietnam is in a position where they are willing to talk to the U.S. about access and market concerns as it relates to pork.
On the soybean side, Vietnam has been a fairly open market for the U.S. as they have had a lot of animals to feed. Along with a large pork population, Vietnam is also the largest catfish producer in the world, so LeGrand said there are opportunities for U.S. grain exports to feed those animals too.