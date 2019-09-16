ELKHORN — Since 1985, musicians have come together to host the Farm Aid festival, bringing together artists, farmers and fans in support of keeping family farmers on the land. This year, the popular festival is returning Wisconsin — only the second time in the event’s history that it’s has been held in “America’s Dairyland.”
Farm Aid 2019 will be held in a similar economic climate to the one that sparked the first Farm Aid concert in 1985, which was held in response to a catastrophic collapse of the farm economy and resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of family farmers from the land.
Farmers across the country are now enduring a multi-year downturn in the U.S. agricultural economy, impacts of intensifying corporate consolidation, rising production costs, diminished crop yields from extreme weather and market disruptions. Wisconsin is no different — with dairy farmers especially feeling the effects of a harsh agricultural economy.
Wisconsin is home to about 7,700 dairy farms, which is more than any other state in the U.S. However, there were 691 dairy farm closings in 2018, with another 388 closing since then. Wisconsin also recorded 49 Chapter 12 bankruptcies in 2018, more than any other state.
“With devastating weather, low prices and harmful farm and trade policies, America’s family farmers are facing immense challenges to hold onto their farms. It’s not right ... family farmers are essential for all of us,” said Willie Nelson, Farm Aid president and founder. “By bringing our festival to the heart of the struggle, we will stand side by side with farmers.
“At Farm Aid 2019, we’ll highlight solutions and show our support for family farmers’ contributions to our health, economy and environment.”
The all-day celebration of music and family farmers is coming up this weekend, Sept. 21, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy. The musical line-up includes Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews as well as Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola, Particle Kid and Ian Mellencamp.
The festival also features two special areas dedicated to American agriculture: HOMEGROWN Village and HOMEGROWN Concessions.
In the HOMEGROWN Village, thousands of people will have the opportunity to explore exhibits about soil, water, energy, food and farming through art, games and hands-on activities. Farmers and artists will be on-hand to discuss issues within the agriculture industry and share their stories — all in the name of celebrating the culture of agriculture.
Dozens of Wisconsin organizations will be participating in the HOMEGROWN Village, including Central Rivers Farmshed, Stevens Point; Forest County Potawatomi Community Farm, Laona; REAP Food Group, Madison; SLO Farmers Cooperative, Seymour; Wormfarm Institute, Reedsburg; East Troy FFA, East Troy; Elkhorn FFA, Elkhorn; Family Farm Defenders, Madison; Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, Spring Valley; University of Wisconsin Center for Dairy Profitability, Madison; Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Madison; Wisconsin Farmers Union, Chippewa Falls; Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, Gillet; Equal Exchange, Madison; Words for Water, Bayfield; USDA-NRCS, Juneau; and Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, East Troy.
Festival goers can learn something new in the HOMEGROWN Village by visiting the Homegrown Skills Tent. This area features demonstrations and workshops on fermentation, propagating lavender, making soap from milk, beekeeping, grain milling and seed saving. Farmers from Wisconsin and beyond will also gather in front of the FarmYard stage within the village to chat with attendees as well.
HOMEGROWN Concessions on the festival grounds will feature family farm-identified, local and organic foods. Many Wisconsin foods and beverages will be available, sourcing the food items from family farms to feed the 30,000 concert-goers that are expected to attend Farm Aid this year.
Since 1985, Farm Aid has raised $57 million to help family farmers all over the country while inspiring millions of people to take part in the Good Food Movement.
Tickets for the festival went on sale in July and sold out in record time for the third year in a row. However, those interested in listening at home can live stream the event starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 at farmaid.org. The show will also be broadcast live on Farm Aid’s YouTube channel.