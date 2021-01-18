From the time an emergency call is placed to the time the patient finally reaches the hospital, nearly an hour can elapse in some cases, according to UW-Extension Buffalo County Agriculture Educator Carl Duley, who volunteers as an emergency medical responder in the county.
And that can be under ideal conditions, Duley said.
While helicopters can speed the process a bit in much of northern Wisconsin, conditions have to be right for that to be an option too, he said.
“You throw some wrenches in there, you have a bad snowstorm ... In our communities on the county and town roads (snowplowing stops) generally by nine o’clock at night and they don’t start until about four in the morning again, so it could take us considerably longer to make a call under those conditions.”
For farms of all sizes, having a thorough emergency plan can help responders and save valuable time, Duley and UW-Extension Walworth County Agriculture Educator Jim Versweyveld explained during the Jan. 12 Badger Dairy Insight webinar “Preparing for an Emergency.”
“There’s a number of unique aspects to farms that make them potentially challenging for the emergency personnel that would respond to a farm emergency,” Versweyveld said. “Farms today are highly specialized with potentially dangerous aspects of their operations that emergency responders may not be familiar with.”
Less than 2% of the population is involved directly with production agriculture, and farm equipment and facilities can make it particularly challenging to those responding to an on-farm emergency.
“It’s very likely that first responders that arrive on the scene on your farm will have a limited farm background,” he said.
Several other aspects of farm life can make farm emergencies different from most other emergencies, Versweyveld said. The remote locations of many farms may be areas that the first responders are not that familiar with, and the often expansive properties can make locating an accident victim difficult, he said.
“Farms can be hundreds and hundreds of acres in size. Many farms have multiple farm locations,” he said. “So unlike urban and suburban emergency response, where the accident or injury is typically very close to the fire number, in the case of farms, it could be miles from the fire number, so that makes makes for a challenge.”
Versweyveld recommended having an emergency preparedness plan in place for natural disasters, including severe weather events and pandemics, and manmade or facility-related disasters, like fires, grain entrapments or amputations.
An emergency preparedness plan is typically a written document that’s available as a training tool and resource for farmers, family members and staff that includes the key people and responsibilities and what their role is when an accident happens. An emergency preparedness plan should also include a farm map, exit routes, emergency contacts, animal-handling considerations, a plan for labor disruptions and a plan for marketing disruptions, he said.
“Define who your team is and what their role is should an accident happen,” Versweyveld said. “The best way to do this is to sit down with farm leadership and discuss a variety of emergency scenarios ... and then think about your team, whether it be, family members, employees are a combination thereof, and what would their individual roles be.
Versweyveld recommended weighing employee strengths and weaknesses when assigning roles and having a chain of command.
“It’s great to have a chain of command to avoid confusion,” he said. “These times are very stressful, so rather than having people just running off and unsure exactly what to do, if you have a formal chain of command for emergencies, things can go much smoother.”
Versweyveld stressed the importance of having a clear map of the farm as part of an emergency preparedness plan. The graphic should show an aerial view of a farm with everything labeled and identified so someone who’s not familiar with the farm can identify all the components, including storage facilities, buildings, waterways and roads.
Once a plan is complete, Versweyveld recommended training employees on what is expected in the event of an emergency and continue to update the plan with any changes to the farm.
“Preparedness for an emergency is an ongoing process,” Versweyveld said. “This is not something that you’ll do once and then not have to worry about again. It’s important to review your plan once your plan is developed. It’s always a good idea to update your plan with any changes to your facility, and then don’t forget about the new hires.”
Duley recommended some first-aid training including basic life support and CPR for employees and having some type of first-aid kit on hand to deal with emergencies.
But for employees responding to an on-farm emergency, Duley had some words of advice.
“Be sure that the scene is safe,” he said. “Don’t be the second victim.”