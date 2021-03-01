When looking to divide assets between a number of children, farm families can struggle with whether to make the inheritance equal or fair.
Farm owners responding to UW-Extension focus group questionnaires have expressed concerns that in order to be fair, transferring everything equally among all the children would threaten the continued existence of the farm business, according to Joy Kirkpatrick of the UW-Madison Center for Dairy Profitability.
“One of the most common tensions or issues for farm families that they face in succession planning is how to treat on- and off-farm children when considering the distribution of the assets,” Kirkpatrick said during the UW-Extension Farm Management Friday program “Is Equal Fair?” on Feb. 19.
For farm estate and succession planning, Kirkpatrick suggested identifying the farm’s assets and quantifying them as business assets, retirement assets, and inheritance assets. As farmers reinvest profits back into the farm, they could be asking the business assets to supply retirement income, she said.
“Realistically, farm families should take a step back and consider if they are asking their farm assets to be too many things,” Kirkpatrick said.
If farm owners decide to distribute all of the farm assets equally among heirs, the likelihood increases that the farm assets will not be available for the on-farm successor, according to Marathon County Extension Educator Heather Schlesser, citing Oklahoma State University’s farm succession statistical modeling.
“The most common farm-succession strategy of dividing the farm assets equally among all of the heirs had the lowest success rate,” she said. “Farms employing this strategy normally did not continue on to the next generation.
According to Oklahoma State’s modeling, the extent to which this strategy succeeds depends on the siblings’ relationship and their definition of fairness aligning, Schlesser said.
“If the siblings have traditionally gotten along, chances of success are relatively high,” Schlesser said. “However, if the parents have served as a referee between them in the past, there is a high likelihood that this strategy isn’t going to succeed and that those childhood rivalries may reignite when the parents aren’t there to smooth over the relationship.”
Farm families can also consider dividing assets based on need or prior contributions to the farm. However the farm assets are divided, the owner generation should communicate with the heirs about their goals and justify an unequal distribution. Communication among family members that leads to clear goals and expectations before the passing of the owner generation is vital for a smooth transition, Schlesser said.
“The more the off-farm heir understands about the decision-making process, the easier it is for them to see the fairness of that decision,” she said.
For more information and for farm-succession resources, visit https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/topics/farm-succession.