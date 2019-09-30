The University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Madison Division of Extension are offering three meetings across the state for professionals working with farmers on succession planning.
The meetings, called the Wisconsin Farm Succession Professionals Network will be on Oct. 16, 17 and 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Appleton, Madison and Eau Claire. The meetings will highlight new research, tools, resources and strategies about and for succession planning. Accountants, lenders, attorneys, financial planners, mediators, tax specialists, state and federal agency staff and educators are all encouraged to attend.
The agenda includes:
• Out of the Mouths of Farmers: Insights on Farm Succession through focus groups. Extension educators will present findings from research conducted around the state to discuss farm succession barriers and educational needs.
• Beginning Farmer Loans and Farm Succession. Local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency loan officers will provide information on the beginning farmer loan programs available through FSA and how the loans can work with a succession plan
• Communicating with Farmers: Strategies and resources for you and your farmer clients. With the tight margins and recent weather events, farmers are exhibiting signs of chronic stress. Learn strategies and resources from Extension educators and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Farm Center staff to work with your stressed farmer clients.
• Introduction to a new farm succession workbook. Get a first look at Cultivating Your Farm’s Future, a workbook designed as a companion piece to upcoming Extension workshops. It will also be available to professionals who facilitate farm succession discussions.
The meetings will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
• Appleton, Wednesday, Oct. 16, The Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida St., Appleton.
• Madison, Thursday, Oct. 17, Crown Plaza, 4402 East Washington Ave., Madison.
• Eau Claire, Friday, Oct. 18, Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave., Eau Claire.
Registration for these meetings is $20 per person. Registration can be completed online at http://bit.ly/WIFSPN2019. Online registration requires a credit card. To register by mail, send the registration fee (check payable to UW CDP) along with your name, organization, address, phone number and email and the location you wish to attend to: Joy Kirkpatrick, UW CDP, 204 Taylor Hall, 427 Lorch St., Madison, WI 53706.