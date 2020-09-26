It took a second round, but $50 million of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program funding has been distributed to farmers across the state.
The Wisconsin Farm Support Program was designed to assist Wisconsin farmers who have faced financial challenges due to COVID-19. The program — a joint effort between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue under the direction of the office of Gov. Tony Evers — used $50 million allocated to the state through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to quickly provide direct support to help cover economic losses during the pandemic.
“All the checks have gone out,” DATCP Deputy Secretary Angela James said during the Sept. 24 DATCP Board meeting. “The full $50 million has been sent to farmers.”
In the first round, $41.6 million was distributed to nearly 12,000 farmers in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
More than 3,300 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $8.4 million in the second round of Farm Support Program funding. Average payments from the second round came to about $2,500, according to James.
The second round of funding was open to farmers whose gross income from farming in 2019 was between $10,000 and $5 million. Almost 60% of funding recipients reported a gross income from farming of less than $40,000 in the second round, according to DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
“Clearly, there was a need for additional support among Wisconsin’s smaller farm operations,” Romanski said in a news release. “We are glad that this second round was able to provide that support. While this funding won’t make anyone whole, we hope it will provide some relief.”
“I want to thank our farmers for their critically important work, and we’re proud to support them in any way we can,” Evers said in a news release. “These folks have never stopped doing their part to ensure that consumers around the world have access to high-quality, nutritious food during this public health crisis.”
A map showing how the funding has been distributed around the state can be found at tinyurl.com/yx9uyl7c.
Broadband funding
More than $5 million of funding from the federal CARES Act will be awarded for the expansion of high-speed, broadband internet, Evers announced Sept. 23. Funding will be awarded by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to applicants from the 2020 broadband expansion grants that did not receive funding and are able to connect customers by Dec. 30 and satisfy the requirements of the federal CARES Act.
“This pandemic further illustrates the need for additional funding to expand broadband. These dollars, along with our investments from the budget that I signed last year, will ensure that we are maximizing our expansion efforts to get folks connected,” Evers said in a news release.
The CARES funding comes as the PSC is also accepting applications for a second round of $24 million in grants that was appropriated in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget. That application period closes Dec. 1, and is expected to be awarded in spring of 2021.
The broadband expansion grants aim to encourage the deployment of broadband in unserved and underserved areas of the state. The CARES Act funding is expected to be awarded to projects at an open meeting of the PSC in October.
“We’re really excited to see these ongoing announcements about broadband expansion in the state,” Romanski said during the Sept. 24 DATCP Board meeting. “We’ve talked multiple times about how important broadband access is, now more than ever.”