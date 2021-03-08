PLUM CITY — Jennifer Nelson and her husband, Mike, had a few considerations in mind when they picked Humble Pie Farm as the name of their operation.
First, they were renting at the time and wanted a name they could take with them, Nelson said. That ruled out names that centered on things like geographic features.
They wanted something that was sort of catchy.
The origin of word “humble” has connections to the earth.
There was the thought that someday they might like to have “pizza nights on the farm” and build a wood-fired oven. And while that has yet to become a reality, the “pie” reference will be waiting for them if they do.
But besides all of that, “I think just when you’re farming, you eat a lot of humble pie,” Nelson said.
“We have. You just have to learn as you go in so many ways,” she said.
Nelson met her husband when they were both working on an organic vegetable farm in Northfield, Minnesota. Her husband worked there for 10 years, Nelson worked there for a few years and then they were an incubator farm there for a few years, Nelson said.
The larger farm was eventually sold, though, so the couple started looking for their own land.
The 16-acre farm that they picked in Plum City in western Wisconsin, moved to in 2015 and now reside on with their young son was the first land they looked at, Nelson said.
Nelson had also lived in Ecuador for a time and her husband had lived in the Philippines at one point, but when it came to choosing their land after the farm in Minnesota sold, they opted to stay in the Upper Midwest to be close to their markets and because of their love of the seasons.
Nelson said she loved seeing the reemergence of life in the spring after things have died heading into the winter and they’ve had a chance to have some time to “chill out.”
“I can imagine doing it another way, but I wouldn’t want to,” she said.
The move from the farm in Northfield, just south of the Twin Cities, to rural Wisconsin, where Nelson said everything was further away, was still an adjustment. But “now that we’ve been here five years, it’s like I can’t imagine myself being anyplace else. I love it here. I love my neighbors,” she said.
They grew a lot of cut flowers on their farm until 2019; at peak times, the farm would produce 400 mixed bouquets a week, Nelson said.
But Nelson and the farm have moved away from cut flowers now. The cut flower business was very intensive, and Nelson said she wanted to find a better balance in her life.
“We stopped doing cut flowers and then started doing many more greenhouse plants,” Nelson said, something that has shortened the most intense part of their growing season and allowed Nelson and her husband to have time to spend on other endeavors.
“It’s been really good for our family,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she still loves flowers, though, and will always continue to grow them.
“This year I’m growing a bunch of flowers to dry for wreaths and things like that,” she said.
But the greenhouse, where they grow starter plants that are sold to co-ops and Whole Foods locations in the Twin Cities area, is now Humble Pie Farm’s “primary enterprise,” Nelson said.
“I love growing plants. I love being a part of that process. I love being outside. I really love everything about (it), especially the greenhouse production and just growing all these baby plants that are going into people’s gardens to feed their families. There’s something really special about that, and it makes me happy,” Nelson said.
Outside of the greenhouse, they also grow organic melons and watermelons; raise meat rabbits, laying hens, a couple of pigs and meat chickens; and have a “sweet little herb garden” that complements Nelson’s love of tea.
Nelson is also a contractor for the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service and a regional coordinator for Wisconsin Women in Conservation, a multi-organization outreach partnership aimed at sharing the stories of and helping women farmers interested in land stewardship.
WiWiC is divided into multiple regions, with Nelson coordinating the northwest region of Wisconsin, specifically the counties of Barron, Dunn and Polk.
WiWiC provides women an opportunity where they can connect with each other, learn from each other and define and work toward their conservation goals.
In an industry that has long been dominated by males, having a group like WiWiC helps because “women really respond better to other women” and WiWiC will provide the space and resources women landowners need to share their stories and think about and work on their conservation plans, Nelson said.
And conservation itself is a subject Nelson said is very important.
“We all know that we need soil to live. We need to be able to grow food. ... Now more than ever, you know with COVID and everything, I just think our health is so important,” Nelson said. “I really believe our health directly relates to the health of our soil.”
Keeping chemicals out of water is also very important to health, Nelson said.
The farm hasn’t participated in any Natural Resources Conservation Service programs themselves, Nelson said. They have applied before, but they did so near the end of a year and weren’t able to get funding.
Still, they have done some conservation practices on their own, though. Because the farm is located high on a ridge, Nelson said they don’t have many water issues, but they’ve bought trees for a windbreak, implemented pollinator habitat and done cover cropping, Nelson said.
“Any way that we can alleviate (environmental problems) and try to mitigate climate change I think is really important.”