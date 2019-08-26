Wisconsin farmers have the chance to direct $2,500 to their favorite local nonprofit organization through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
Local farmers have directed funds to a variety of nonprofits, such as food banks, volunteer fire and EMS departments, among countless others, since Grow Communities began in 2010. Nationally, farmers have worked with Grow Communities to direct more than $33 million to thousands of nonprofit organizations nationwide.
Farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation through Nov. 1, 2019, and winners will be announced in January 2020. Farmers can enter for a chance to win online at www.americasfarmers.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.