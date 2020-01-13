Grant County Rural Stewardship is bringing two Wisconsin farmers together in February to discuss how the practices and diversity they utilize make their farms sustainable into the future.
An event, titled “Soil Health & Diversity: Keeping Farms Economically and Ecologically Sustainable,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Lenz Conference Center, 1800 Bronson Blvd., Fennimore. The event is free and open to the public.
Scott Mericka of Grass Dairy, LLC, is from the Dodgeville area and farms in partnership with Andy Hatch. Mericka will discuss their operation, which involves milking 200 cross-bred cows utilizing rotational grazing and a variety of crops including forage sorghum, winter rye, forage kale, oats and peas. Most of their milk is marketed through their own on-farm cheese plant with the cheese being sold nationwide and in some small export markets.
Mike Miles of Luck began Anathoth Community Farm in 1986. Produce and maple syrup have been staples from the start, with animal husbandry being added in 2009. Today, Miles uses steers, pigs, chickens and cover crops to build soil microorganisms and produce tasty, healthy meat.
The event is co-sponsored by Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Grant County Farm Bureau, Organic Valley, Crawford Stewardship Project and Valley Stewardship Network, with financial support from the Food, Faith & Farming Network.
For more information on the event, visit Grant County Rural Stewardship Facebook page at facebook.com/grantcountyruralstewardship.